Nacra17 Worlds – Tight finishes on penultimate day in Oman

John Gimson and Anna Burnet lead into final day at Nacra17 World Championship.

Britain’s John Gimson and Anna Burnet (5,1,2) lead after the penultimate day of the Nacra 17 World Championship in Oman.

The Olympic silver medallists and 2021 European Champions are now in pole position to defend their 2020 world title.

Gimson and Burnet have a six point advantage over Gianluigi Ugolini and Maria Giubilei (7,4,6) of Italy and nine points over Paul Kohlhoff and Alica Stuhlemmer (3,9,1) of Germany with 62 pts.

In fourth place are Tim Mourniac and Lou Berthomieu (2,5,5) with 66 pts, and in fifth place Vittorio Bissaro and Maelle Frascari (1,10,3) on 75 pts.

“That wasn’t easy,” said a still-wet Gimson, shaking his head as the dark covered Mussana Beach. “It’s a chip-away regatta,” he added alluding to the multiple losses and gains he and Burnett had to manage.

Nacra17 World Championship – Leaders after 15 races, 1 discard (15 entries)

1st GBR 21 John GIMSON and Anna BURNET 5 1 2 – – 53 pts

2nd ITA 98 Gianluigi UGOLINI and Maria GIUBILEI 7 4 6 – – 59 pts

3rd GER 3 Paul KOHLHOFF and Alica STUHLEMMER 3 9 1 – – 62 pts

4th FRA 51 Tim MOURNIAC and Lou BERTHOMIEU 2 5 5 – – 66 pts

5th ITA 5 Vittorio BISSARO and Maelle FRASCARI 1 10 3 – – 75 pts

6th FIN 27 Sinem KURTBAY and Akseli KESKINEN 6 7 8 – – 81 pts

7th ARG 29 Mateo MAJDALANI and Eugenia BOSCO 10 8 4 – – 95 pts

8th NED 505 Laila van der MEER and Bjarne BOUWER 9 11 13 – – 115 pts

9th DEN 31 Natacha SAOUMA-PEDERSEN and Mathias BRUUN BORRESKOV 4 2 9 – – 117 pts

10th AUT 97 Laura FARESE and Matthäus ZÖCHLING 11 12 11 – – 117 pt