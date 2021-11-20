49er, 49erFX Worlds – Dutch lead both Championships

In a day described as ‘random’ by most of the fleet, Holland’s Odile van Aanholt and Elise de Ruyter (1,6) take a stranglehold on the lead at the 49erFX World Championship.

As it stands heading into the final day, the Dutch now sit 17 points ahead of their rivals. Helene Naess and Marie Ronnington (14,3) of Norway are in second and Martine Grael and Kahena Kunze (3,18) of Brazil third.

Light winds and a delayed start meant only two races were held, and in each race, the Dutch made mammoth downwind comebacks to beat out their rivals and score low points on the day.

In the men’s 49er, Bart Lambriex and Floris van de Werken (21,2,1) of Holland retain the lead with 69 points.

They have a six point advantage over Germany’s Tim Fischer and Fabian Graf (12,4,5) with Frederik Rask and Jakob Precht Jensen of Denmark now in third place.

The two British crews are Jack Hawkins and Chris Tomas are in 17th place and James Peters and Fynn Sterritt 22nd.

49er World Championship – Leaders after 15 races, 1 discard (36 entries)

1st NED 49 Bart LAMBRIEX and Floris van de WERKEN 21 2 1 – – 69 pts

2nd GER 13 Tim FISCHER and Fabian GRAF 12 4 5 – – 75 pts

3rd DEN 7 Frederik RASK and Jakob PRECHT JENSEN 9 1 9 – – 87 pts

4th USA 84 Ian BARROWS and Hans HENKEN 4 9 13 – – 90 pts

5th IRL 99 Robert DICKSON and Sean WADDILOVE 16 3 3 – – 97 pts

6th POL 164 Mikołaj STANIUL and Jakub SZTORCH 1 12 14 – – 100 pts

7th POL 19 Dominik BUKSAK and Szymon WIERZBICKI 5 16 16 – – 102 pts

8th FRA 44 Kévin FISCHER GUILLOU and Noé DELPECH 23 13 15 – – 105 pts

9th GER 22 Jakob MEGGENDORFER and Andreas SPRANGER 6 8 19 – – 105 pts

10th AUT 29 Benjamin BILDSTEIN and David HUSSL 2 7 10 – – 106 pts

GBR:

17th GBR 17 Jack HAWKINS and Chris TOMAS 25 14 23 – – 151 pts

22nd GBR 5 James PETERS and Fynn STERRITT 17 (UFD) 4 – – 168 pts

49erFX World Championship – Leaders after 14 races 1 discard (22 entries)

1st NED 65 Odile van AANHOLT and Elise RUYTER 1 6 – – 56 pts

2nd NOR 26 Helene NÆSS and Marie RØNNINGEN 14 3 – – 72 pts

3rd BRA 12 Martine GRAEL and Kahena KUNZE 3 18 – – 75 pts

4th FIN 40 Ronja GRÖNBLOM and Veera HOKKA 6 8 – – 83 pts

5th CAN 707 Georgia and Antonia LEWIN-LAFRANCE 19 2 – – 101 pts

6th USA 3 Stephanie ROBLE and Maggie SHEA 11 9 – – 101 pts

7th ESP 21 Patricia SUÁREZ and Maria CANTERO 5 14 – – 104 pts

8th BEL 240 Isaura MAENHAUT and Anouk GEURTS 16 4 – – 111 pts

9th ITA 247 Jana GERMANI and Giorgia BERTUZZI 9 7 – – 116 pts

10th FRA 503 Lara GRANIER and Amélie RIOU 20 12 – – 121 pts

GBR:

18th GBR 713 Eleanor KEERS and Sophie AINSWORTH 7 11 – – 191 pts