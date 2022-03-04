Etchells Australian Championship – One point lead for Chris Hampton

After Day 2 – 1st Chris Hampton, 2nd Martin Hill, 3rd Michael Bellingham

After the second day of racing at the 2022 Etchells Australian Championship, hosted by the Metung Yacht Club, Chris Hampton, Cameron Miles and Sam Haines (AUS1466) take a one point lead.

Slipping to second place is AUS1449 of Martin Hill, Matthew Belcher and Sean O’Rourke with nine points.

In third place is AUS1447 of Michael Bellingham, Dean Blatchford and Kyle Doods with 23 points.

These three crews have dominated the racing picking up all six race wins between them.

Etchells Australian Nationals 2022 – Leaders after 6 races, 1 discard (27 entries)

1st AUS1466 Chris Hampton – – 1 1 [8.0] 2 3 1 – – 8 pts

2nd AUS1449 Martin Hill – – 3 [3.0] 2 1 1 2 – – 9 pts

3rd AUS1447 Michael Bellingham – – [9.0] 5 1 8 2 7 – – 23 pts

4th AUS1383 Kirwan Robb – – 2 2 6 [13.0] 4 10 – – 24 pts

5th AUS1325 Kim McKendrick – – 5 7 4 5 6 [11.0] – – 27 pts

6th AUS1457 Jason Ward – – 4 8 7 3 8 [20.0] – – 30 pts

7th AUS1392 Steve Billingham – – 7 11 3 6 [16.0] 5 – – 32 pts

8th AUS1377 Rob Weir – – 6 9 [12.0] 9 7 4 – – 35 pts

9th AUS1336 Richard Smith – – 8 4 10 [12.0] 9 8 – – 39 pts

10th AUS1332 Toby Richardson – – 14 10 9 10 [14.0] 6 – – 49 pts

11th AUS1079 James Bacon – – 12 [16.0] 5 14 13 14 – – 58 pts

12th AUS1360 Jeff Rose – – 16 [17.0] 14 7 12 9 – – 58 pts

13th AUS1343 Peter Gardner – – 28.0C [28.0F] 13 11 5 3 – – 60 pts

14th AUS1082 Peter McNeill – – 11 6 28.0F 4 11 [28.0F] – – 60 pts

15th AUS865 Christian Boillot – – 10 [28.0F] 16 16 10 12 – – 64 pts

Full results available here . . .

