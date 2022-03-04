St. Maarten Heineken Regatta – Stellar Opening Day

It’s finally showtime at the 42nd St. Maarten Heineken Regatta with a stellar opening act for the first day of racing.

All classes went on one long race course today — splitting the fleets — with big boats and sport boats heading east to St. Barths, while the Island Time and Bareboat classes went west towards Marigot.

There was a lot of action on a tight start line for the CSA1 fleet, essentially 3 fleets in one with two Maxis, four VO65s and four VO70s.

The two Maxis, Leopard 3 and Deep Blue, had their own duel, focusing on their Maxi matchup while maneuvering between the Volvo fleet.

Despite having an epic big boat fleet for this year’s St. Maarten Heineken Regatta, small boats are putting on a great show.

The hyper-competitive CSA7 fleet is packed with well-matched J-boats who can easily gauge their performance right on the water. There’s no room for mistakes in this fleet; and from start to finish, every second counts!

CSA Division – Leaders after day 1

1st POL 20180 I Love Poland, VO70, Grzegorz Baranowski – – 1 pts

2nd NED 1 Janssen de Jong – DutchSail, VO65, Jelmer van Beek – – 2 pts

3rd MON 100 Leopard 3, Farr 100, Leopard 3 – – 3 pts

4th 266 Sailing Poland, VO65, MARCIN SUTKOWSKI – – 4 pts

5th USA 1948 IL MOSTRO, VO70, Gilles Barbot – – 5 pts

6th ESP 7 HYPR, VO70, Kees Bos – – 6 pts

7th CAY 85 Deep Blue, Botin 85, Wendy Schmidt – – 7 pts

8th NED 70 OCEAN BREEZE, VO70, Zbigniew Gutkowski – – 8 pts

9th LTU 001 AMBERSAIL2, VO65, Saulius Pajarskas – – 9 pts

10th AUT 1 Sisi / Austrian Ocean Racing Project, VO65, Przemyslaw Tarnacki – – 10 pts

St. Maarten Heineken Regatta statement . . .

We hope that by the 43rd edition of the event, the international situation will be positively resolved and we can once again welcome teams from all nations to sail together in peace. Until then, we must stand by World Sailing and endeavor to make the best decisions for the community as a whole.