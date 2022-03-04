Optiorange of Valencia goes ahead despite World Sailing statement

The Optimist class event ‘Optiorange of Valencia’ opens with participation of Russian and Belarusian competitors under the sail logo letters WSC

The Spanish Optimist event organised by the Real Club Náutico de Valencia have allowed the participation of Russian and Belarusian competitors and coaches under the sail logo letters of WSC.

This is despite the International Olympic Committee and World Sailing taking the decision to suspend participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials in their events.

The organisers ignored the World Sailing statement posted on the class Association optiworld.org website, despite Spain being a member of the International Optimist Association.

Posts on the Optiorange event Facebook are connecting the Real Club Náutico de Valencia action with the Russian, St. Petersburg Yacht Club which organises the Optimist Gazprom Cup.

PJSC Gazprom is a Russian global energy company, and holds the world’s largest natural gas reserves.

Gazprom is heavily involved in sports sponsorship deals which are now being sanctioned by Governments following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The football organisation UEFA is the latest organisation to cut ties with them, closing a €40-60m a year deal.

