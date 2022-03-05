2022 JJ Giltinan Championship – Race 1 to Andoo

The 18ft Skiff Andoo team of Seve Jarvin, Matt Stenta and Sam Newton took the first race of the 2022 JJ Giltinan Championship – the George Calligeros Trophy.

The Andoo team finished over two minutes ahead of Tech2 of Jack Macartney, Charlie Wyatt and Lewis Brake, with Smeg of Michael Coxon, Ricky Bridge and Zac Barnabas taking third place on Sydney Harbour.

Jarvin trailed the early leader Henry Larkings’ Balmain Slake for the first lap of the North-East course.

And was down in ninth place, behind Keagan York’s Finport Finance, Smeg, John Winning Snr’s Yandoo and Michael Coxon’s Tech2, as spinnakers were set.

But he was vying for the lead by the time the fleet reached the wing mark.



Once Andoo grabbed the lead, the team began to dominate the race and extended their lead to 55s on the following beat to the top mark at the Beashel Buoy.

Andoo extended their lead to 1m 15s on the downwind leg back to the bottom mark off Clark Island, then increased the margin at the top mark on the final lap of the course.

Jarvin and his Andoo team then powered away to score a convincing 2m 17s victory and set themselves as clear favourites for the 2022 JJ Giltinan 18ft Skiff Championship.

JJ Giltinan Championship – Race 1, George Calligeros Trophy

1st Andoo (Seve Jarvin / Matt Stenta / Sam Newton) – – 01:25:03

2nd Tech2 (Jack Macartney / Charlie Wyatt / Lewis Brake) – – 01:27:20

3rd Smeg (Michael Coxon / Ricky Bridge / Zac Barnabas) – – 01:28:11

4th Rag & Famish Hotel (Harry Price / Josh McKnight / Harry Hall) – – 01:28:41

5th Balmain Slake (Henry Larkings / Max Paul / Flynn Twomey) – – 01:29:06

6th Birkenhead Point Marina (Tim Westwood / Will Dargaville / Alex Chittenden) – – 01:29:23

7th Yandoo (John Winning Snr / Fang Warren / Mike Kennedy)

8th Burrawang‑Young Henrys (Simon Nearn / Rory Cox / Brandon Buyink)

9th Shaw & Partners Financial Services (Steve Thomas / Lindsay Stead / Locky Pryor)

10th Lazarus Capital Partners (Marcus Ashley Jones / Jeronimo Harrison / Cam Gundy)

11th The Oak Double Bay / 4 Pines (Aron Everett / John Cooley / Charlie Gundy)

12th Ilve (Jono Whitty / Lachlan Doyle / John Walton)

13th Black Swan (Luke Parkinson / Cam McDonald / Luke Payne)

14th Finport Finance (Keagan York / Bryce Edwards / Phill Marshall)

15th Black Knight (Heinrich Van Bayern / Thomas Martin / Andy Martin)

16th Fisher & Paykel (Jordan Girdis / Sam Monkhouse / Jacob Broom)

17th C‑Tech QLD (David Hayter / Ben Roxburgh / Elliot Mahar)

18th Noakes Youth (Tom Cunich / Fynn Sprott / Harry Smith)

19th The Kitchen Maker/ Ceasarstone (Lachlan Steel / Jerome Watts / Matt Doyle)

20th Noakes Blue (Yvette Heritage / Tom Clout / James Turner)

21st 18 Footers Bar and Restaurant (Pedro Vozone / Cam Walker / Paddy Bannon)

22nd Appliances Online (Alex Marinelli / Darcy McCraken / Tom Quigley)

23rd DENMARK Team (Jesper Brondum / Uffe Anderson / Jesper Brondum)

24th Noakesailing (Sean Langman / Ed Powys / Josh Porebski)

2022 JJ Giltinan Championship dates:

March 5 – Race 1, George Calligeros Trophy

March 6 – Race 2, Cliff Monkhouse Memorial Trophy

March 8 – Race 3, Alan Cole Memorial Trophy

March 9 – Races 4 & 5, A.J. Reynolds Trophy

March 10 – Races 6 & 7, Bill Miller Memorial Trophy

March 12 – Race 8, Big Kite Memorial Trophy

March 13 – Race 9

