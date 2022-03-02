Dragon Class suspends Russian sailors from international competition

International Dragon Association implements IOC Executive Board’s protocol

The International Dragon Association has condemned Russia’s attack on Ukraine, and has suspended Russian sailors and officials from international competition.

IDA Statement:

The International Dragon Association condemns the Russian attack on Ukraine and confirms its decision to suspend participation of Russian sailors and officials from all international sailing events including World Sailing owned and sanctioned competitions and events until further notice.

This includes the European Championship, the World Championship, the Gold Cup and all Grand Prix events 2022.

By implementing these measures, the IDA is following World Sailing guidance in supporting a united and coordinated approach within the global sports movement.

This decision is in line with the IOC Executive Board’s protocols aimed at preserving the integrity of competitions and ensuring the safety of all athletes.

We ask all sailors to respect each other during these difficult times, and wish to state that the IDA denounces any defamatory statements made against any of our fellow sailors regardless of their nationality.

We look forward to an immediate end to all hostilities and we hope for a time in the near future when we can compete again together.

Ends

