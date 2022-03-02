Etchells Biscayne Bay Mid-Winter Series

Ahead of Bacardi Sailing Week, the Etchells class completed their Mid-Winters East hosted at Biscayne Bay Yacht Club, Miami, Florida.

After eight races, Scott Kaufmann USA with Alec Anderson, Reed Baldridge and Lucas Calabrese took a one point victory over Jim Cunningham USA, with George Francisco USA in third place.

Among the Britsh crews racing were: Paul Ward, Charlie Cumbley and Andrew Mills who finished in 19th place with a best race finish of ninth.

Also Peter Rogers, Mark Lees and Ben Cooper with a best race finish of seventh in 21st place, and Grant Gordon, Luke Patience, Greg Siegwart and James Williamson 24th with a best race finish of second.

2021/2022 Etchells Biscayne Bay Series – Mid-Winter East Regatta (47 entries)

1st USA 1419 Scott Kaufman / Alec Anderson / Reed Baldridge / Lucas Calabrese – – 49 pts

2nd USA 1404 Jim Cunningham / Steve Hunt / Erik Shampain / Serena Vilage – – 50 pts

3rd USA 1454 George Francisco / Chris Larson / Chuck Norris – – 57 pts

4th USA 1494 Jack Jakosky / Andy Beadsworth / Brian Ledbetter – – 70 pts

5th USA 1481 Thomas Carruthers / Bill Hardesty / Jeff Reynolds – – 71 pts

6th USA 1452 Argyle Campbell / Mark Ivey / Alex Curtiss / Jesse Kirkland – – 76 pts

7th AUS 1472 Jud Smith / Stuart McNay / Miranda Bakos / Goncalo Ribiero – – 82 pts

8th USA 1208 Malcolm Lamphere / Doug Wake / Key Becker / Marina Cano – – 82.4 pts

9th USA 1491 Peter Vessella / Ezra Culver / Karl Anderson – – 83 pts

10th USA 1456 D Craig Mense / Evan Aras / Madeline Gill / Ian Liberty – – 86 pts

11th USA 1378 Marvin Beckmann / Peter Coleman / Chris Snow – – 94 pts

12th USA 1453 Peter Duncan / Mark Mendelblatt / Andrew Palfrey – – 101 pts

13th CAN 1477 John Sommi / Victor Diaz de Leon / Beccy Anderson / Tommy Dietrich – – 102 pts

14th USA 1412 Steve Girling / Paul McKenzie / Max Salminen – – 110 pts

15th USA 1368 Chris Lanza / Tim Banks / Tomas Hornos – – 112 pts

GBR:

19th GBR 1493 Paul Ward / Charlie Cumbley / Andrew Mills – – 134 pts

21st GBR 1441 Peter Rogers / Mark Lees / Ben Cooper – – 136 pts

24th SUI 1403 Grant Gordon / Luke Patience / Greg Siegwart / James Williamson – – 142 pts

33rd GBR 1468 David Franks / Graham Sunderland / Vita Heathcote / Ryan Orr – – 171 pts

Full results available here . . .

Related post:

Luke Patience joins Grant Gordon for Etchells Worlds

Stuart Childerley is 2021 Etchells European Champion