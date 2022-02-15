Luke Patience joins Grant Gordon for Etchells Worlds

Grant Gordon confirmed his entry for the Etchells 2022 World Championship, taking place in Cowes at the Royal yacht Squadron this summer, with the launch of a new David Heritage built hull.

Gordon’s regular Dragon class Louise Racing team, is joined by 470 Olympic silver medalist Luke Paitence, and have recently been competing in his Dragon at the San Remo Winter Series.

Gordon and Patience together with James Williamson and Greg Siegwart will now move to Miami, USA, for February and March to compete in the Biscayne Bay YC / Coral Reef YC winter Etchells events.

The Etchells 2022 World Championship is taking place in Cowes at the Royal yacht Squadron, from 15 to 24 September (pre-worlds 10-12 Sep).



The Etchells class has gone through some ‘issues’ recently over measurement problems.

In March 2021, following a ruling by World Sailing, the International Etchells Class Association confirmed that 25 boats produced since 2011 were not valid Etchells Class Yachts under the Class Rules.

Following on that a group of Etchells sailors have been working on the ‘One-Design Project’, to clarify just what may/shall be done to Etchells by sailors and builders, with the intention to make the construction of Etchells as one-design as possible.

As a result of that investigation it was proposed to update the official Class documents, and change the process by which Etchells are certified when built, and inspected at events.

At the recent voting for the proposed Constitution and Rule changes, which closed on 6 February 2022, all six items passed with more than two-thirds of the votes received in favour.

Resulting from that a series of Zoom meetings are being held to introduce and explain how the updated documents and process achieve the stated aims.

Zoom Meetings:

Sydney – Wed 16 Feb: 18:00 hrs

London – Wed 16 Feb: 20:00 hrs

New York – Thur 17 Feb: 20:00 hrs

More information available here . . .

