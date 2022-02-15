Lanzarote Olympic Regatta – iQFoiler Finals go to Spain and Netherlands

Nicole van der Velden of Spain winner of the women’s IQFOiL Class

Huig Jan Tak of Holland winner of the men’s IQFOiL Class

With North easterly offshore wind Tuesday, two races could be completed, to give the six required to progress to the medal races.

Nicole van der Velden was the winner of the women’s iQFoiler medal races, with second Marta Maggetti of Italy and third Islay Watson of Britain.

Surprisingly the battle in the women’s medal races was not van der Velden against Watson, but against Italy’s Maggetti, who finally took second place.

In the men’s event the medal race winner was Huig Jan Tak of Holland, with second Tomer Vardimon of Israel and in third place Nicolò Renna of Italy.

The Dutch sailor showed his dominance on the Lanzarote race course, with three victories out of the four slalom races held.

Britain’s Matt Barton held second in the early races but eventually finished fifth. Andy Brown finished fourth in the medal races.

The 49er, 49erFX and Laser classes race from Wednesday.

Women iQFoiler – Final after Medal race (33 entries)

1st ESP 132 Nicole VAN DER VELDEN

2nd ITA 157 Marta MAGGETTI

3rd GBR 529 Islay WATSON

4th CRO 991 Palma ČARGO

5th FRA 18 Lucie BELBEOCH

6th NED 3 Lilian DE GEUS

7th FRA 712 Manon PIANAZZA

8th FRA 31 Lola SORIN

9th POL 7 Maja DZIARNOWSKA

10th ESP 12 Pilar LAMADRID TRUEBA (OCS)

Other GBR:

11th GBR 667 Jennie ROBERTS

14th GBR 956 Saskia SILLS

17th GBR 7 Emma WILSON

21st GBR 323 Catrin WILLIAMS

23rd GBR 248 Alice READ

31st GBR 714 Emily HALL

Men iQFoiler – Final after Medal race (63 entries)

1st NED 465 Huig JAN TAK

2nd ISR 30 Tomer VARDIMON

3rd ITA 150 Nicolò RENNA

4th GBR 360 Andy BROWN

5th GBR 983 Matthew BARTON

6th ISR 24 Yoav OMER

7th POL 23 Maciek RUTKOWSKI

8th FRA 3 Thomas GOYARD

9th NED 11 Sil HOEKSTRA

10th Pierre LE COQ

Other GBR

16th GBR 19 Finn HAWKINS

22nd GBR 10 Henry BLOODWORTH

33rd GBR 931 Tom SQUIRES

42nd GBR 102 James HATCHER

