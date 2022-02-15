Lanzarote Olympic Regatta – iQFoiler Finals go to Spain and Netherlands

- Nicole van der Velden of Spain winner of the women’s IQFOiL Class
- Huig Jan Tak of Holland winner of the men’s IQFOiL Class
With North easterly offshore wind Tuesday, two races could be completed, to give the six required to progress to the medal races.
Nicole van der Velden was the winner of the women’s iQFoiler medal races, with second Marta Maggetti of Italy and third Islay Watson of Britain.
Surprisingly the battle in the women’s medal races was not van der Velden against Watson, but against Italy’s Maggetti, who finally took second place.
In the men’s event the medal race winner was Huig Jan Tak of Holland, with second Tomer Vardimon of Israel and in third place Nicolò Renna of Italy.
The Dutch sailor showed his dominance on the Lanzarote race course, with three victories out of the four slalom races held.
Britain’s Matt Barton held second in the early races but eventually finished fifth. Andy Brown finished fourth in the medal races.
The 49er, 49erFX and Laser classes race from Wednesday.
Women iQFoiler – Final after Medal race (33 entries)
1st ESP 132 Nicole VAN DER VELDEN
2nd ITA 157 Marta MAGGETTI
3rd GBR 529 Islay WATSON
4th CRO 991 Palma ČARGO
5th FRA 18 Lucie BELBEOCH
6th NED 3 Lilian DE GEUS
7th FRA 712 Manon PIANAZZA
8th FRA 31 Lola SORIN
9th POL 7 Maja DZIARNOWSKA
10th ESP 12 Pilar LAMADRID TRUEBA (OCS)
Other GBR:
11th GBR 667 Jennie ROBERTS
14th GBR 956 Saskia SILLS
17th GBR 7 Emma WILSON
21st GBR 323 Catrin WILLIAMS
23rd GBR 248 Alice READ
31st GBR 714 Emily HALL
Men iQFoiler – Final after Medal race (63 entries)
1st NED 465 Huig JAN TAK
2nd ISR 30 Tomer VARDIMON
3rd ITA 150 Nicolò RENNA
4th GBR 360 Andy BROWN
5th GBR 983 Matthew BARTON
6th ISR 24 Yoav OMER
7th POL 23 Maciek RUTKOWSKI
8th FRA 3 Thomas GOYARD
9th NED 11 Sil HOEKSTRA
10th Pierre LE COQ
Other GBR
16th GBR 19 Finn HAWKINS
22nd GBR 10 Henry BLOODWORTH
33rd GBR 931 Tom SQUIRES
42nd GBR 102 James HATCHER
