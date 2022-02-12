2nd edition of Lanzarote International Regatta opens for Olympic sailors

More than 140 sailors from 30 different countries will compete at Lanzarote International Regatta

The opening ceremony for the second edition of the ‘Lanzarote International Regatta’ was held on Friday, 11 February, with more than 140 sailors from 30 different countries who will compete from this Saturday in six Olympic classes.

Racing for the iQFoil, the new foiling board that will debut in Paris 2024, will open the event on Saturday 12 February.

The foilers will be followed by the women’s 49erFX and the men’s 49er skiffs, and finally the women’s ILCA 6 (Radial) and the men’s ILCA 7 (Laser) classes.

“The report is quite good, it seems that we will sail every day and the truth is that seeing the bay full of so many boats of different classes is a spectacle, with people from all over the world who come to visit us”, explained Rafael Lasso.

Brazil’s 49erFX gold medalist Kahena Kunze commented, “We are very happy because the site is lovely to sail and train since the conditions here are constant, which helps us a lot in sailing training and those details make the difference in the end.”

Tokyo gold medalist Dylan Fletcher-Scott, who will compete with his new crew in the 49er, added . . .



“Lanzarote is one step above compared to other places to train in Europe, not only because of its weather conditions, but also because the wind is consistent, there is always good wave conditions, and the sea water is warm.”

Among the participants the Dutchman Kiran Badloe also stands out among the Olympic gold medalists, and silver medalists such as the Frenchman Thomas Goyard (Windsurf), bronze medalists such as the Spain’s Joan Cardona (Laser) and the German Thomas Plößel (49er).

“Right now there are many world, European and national champions on the island, but also federations with an Olympic training base, such as Spain, Holland, France, Great Britain, among others,” concluded Rafael Lasso, CEO of Marina Rubicón, organizer of the event together with the Canarian Sailing Federation and Dinghycoach

