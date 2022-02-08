Improved Fleet Rankings model issued for Feb 2022

World Sailing have published the Olympic classes World Rankings for 2022 updated as at 8 Feb 2022.
Of the British Sailing Squad only John Gimson and Anna Burnet in the Nacra 17 class hold a No.1 world ranking.
These rankings reflect the ten classes to be used in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games and are administered by World Sailing.
2022 brings an improved Fleet Rankings model with the aim of balancing the weighting of regattas to better reflect non-European Sailors and to promote and reward new and developing Regattas.
Each competitor counts their best six results over the previous 12 Months. The time period is calculated on a rolling basis from the date that rankings were published.
Top World Sailing Ranked and leading GBR sailors as of 8 Feb 2022:
470 Mixed:
1st BRA – Rodrigo Duarte and Ana Barbachan
GBR – No Placing in top 100
49er Men:
1st NED – Bart Lambriex and Pim van Vugt
GBR 15th – Dylan Fletcher and Stuart Bithell (Bithell retired)
GBR 18th –Jack Hawkins and Christopher Thomas
49erFX Women:
1st NED – Odile Van Aanholt and Cecile Janmaat
GBR 8th – Charlotte Dobson and Saskia Tidey (Dobson retired)
GBR 29th – Isabelle Fellows and Nicola Boniface
GBR 37th – Megan Brickwood and Stephanie Orton
ILCA7/Laser Men: (11 Jan)
1st CYP – Pavlos Kontides
GBR 18th – Elliot Hanson
ILCA6/Radial Women:
1st BEL – Emma Plasschaert
GBR 23rd – Alison Young (now retired)
GBR 28th – Hannah Snellgrove
GBR 32nd – Matilda Nicholls
Nacra 17 Mixed:
1st GBR – John Gimson and Anna Burnet
2nd GER – Paul Kohlhoff and Alica Stuhlemmer
GBR 39th- Rupert White and Kirstie Urwin
IQ Foil Women: (11 Jan)
1st MEX Mariana Aguilar Chavez Peon
GBR 5th – Islay Watson
GBR 20th – Saskia Sills
GBR 28th – Alice Read
IQ Foil Men: (Jan)
1st BRA – Mateus Isaac
GBR 8th – Matt Barton
GBR 11th – Andy Brown
GBR 26th – Sam Sills
Formula Kite Men: (11 Jan)
1st SLO – Toni Vodisek
GBR 4th – Conner Bainbridge
GBR 14th – Guy Bridge
GBR 35th – Mattia Maini
Formula Kite Women:
1st POL – Julia Damasiewicz
GBR 8th – Eleanor Aldridge
GBR 11th – Madeleine Anderson
GBR 13th – Katie Dobson
