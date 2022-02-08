Improved Fleet Rankings model issued for Feb 2022

World Sailing have published the Olympic classes World Rankings for 2022 updated as at 8 Feb 2022.

Of the British Sailing Squad only John Gimson and Anna Burnet in the Nacra 17 class hold a No.1 world ranking.

These rankings reflect the ten classes to be used in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games and are administered by World Sailing.

2022 brings an improved Fleet Rankings model with the aim of balancing the weighting of regattas to better reflect non-European Sailors and to promote and reward new and developing Regattas.

Each competitor counts their best six results over the previous 12 Months. The time period is calculated on a rolling basis from the date that rankings were published.

Top World Sailing Ranked and leading GBR sailors as of 8 Feb 2022:

470 Mixed:

1st BRA – Rodrigo Duarte and Ana Barbachan

GBR – No Placing in top 100

49er Men:

1st NED – Bart Lambriex and Pim van Vugt

GBR 15th – Dylan Fletcher and Stuart Bithell (Bithell retired)

GBR 18th –Jack Hawkins and Christopher Thomas

49erFX Women:

1st NED – Odile Van Aanholt and Cecile Janmaat

GBR 8th – Charlotte Dobson and Saskia Tidey (Dobson retired)

GBR 29th – Isabelle Fellows and Nicola Boniface

GBR 37th – Megan Brickwood and Stephanie Orton

ILCA7/Laser Men: (11 Jan)

1st CYP – Pavlos Kontides

GBR 18th – Elliot Hanson

ILCA6/Radial Women:

1st BEL – Emma Plasschaert

GBR 23rd – Alison Young (now retired)

GBR 28th – Hannah Snellgrove

GBR 32nd – Matilda Nicholls

Nacra 17 Mixed:

1st GBR – John Gimson and Anna Burnet

2nd GER – Paul Kohlhoff and Alica Stuhlemmer

GBR 39th- Rupert White and Kirstie Urwin

IQ Foil Women: (11 Jan)

1st MEX Mariana Aguilar Chavez Peon

GBR 5th – Islay Watson

GBR 20th – Saskia Sills

GBR 28th – Alice Read

IQ Foil Men: (Jan)

1st BRA – Mateus Isaac

GBR 8th – Matt Barton

GBR 11th – Andy Brown

GBR 26th – Sam Sills

Formula Kite Men: (11 Jan)

1st SLO – Toni Vodisek

GBR 4th – Conner Bainbridge

GBR 14th – Guy Bridge

GBR 35th – Mattia Maini

Formula Kite Women:

1st POL – Julia Damasiewicz

GBR 8th – Eleanor Aldridge

GBR 11th – Madeleine Anderson

GBR 13th – Katie Dobson

See full rankings here . . .

Related post:

Olympics for UK in 2040?

Britain tops SSL Gold Cup Final rankings