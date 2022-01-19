Britain tops SSL Gold Cup Final rankings

British Sailors top Star Sailors League Global Rankings for the SSL Gold Cup Final 2022

The Star Sailors League is a Sailing Circuit launched in 2013 that organises events and ranks athletes (not the boats) as the “Stars”, maintaining a world-wide helm/crew ranking over 15,000 regattas/year in more than 100 countries.

The SSL Nations Gold Cup provides a country against country championship, and will take place for the first time in 2022.

The competition is open to 140 countries whose National Federations are recognized by World Sailing.

The objective is to crown the top sailing nation.

The Great Britain team, captain six-time Match-Racing World Champion Ian Williams, has qualified in first place in the Gold Cup rankings and will be seeded into the quarter finals at the Gold Cup Final this October.

The first Gold Cup Nations Ranking of the year is a decisive one for the 56 national teams taking part in the inagural edition of the SSL Gold Cup.

The top 24 ranked teams are seeded directly to the Final Series in October 2022, while teams ranked from 25 to 56 have to quality through the Qualifying Series events between May and July 2022.

Sixteen teams from the Qualifying Series will then join the 24 seeded teams for the Final Series starting 28 October 2022.

In addition to the team event, SSL maintains an individual helm/crew ranking database which takes into consideration the best six scores of each athlete in the last 156 weeks.

This ranks atheletes competing in Major events, Special events, Olympic classes, World Sailing classes and other classes, amounting to over 5,00 events and classes.

The SSL Global Ranking is updated weekly and published every Tuesday at www.starsailors.com.

13,000 atheletes are ranked in the database – 67,000 skippers and 47,000 crews.

Currently top of the Men’s helm ranking is Pete Burling of New Zealand, second Tonci Stipanovic CRO, third Britain’s John Gimson,

Top of the women’s helm ranking is Anne-Marie Rindom of Denmark. Second Marit Bouwmeester NED, third Martine Soffiatti Grael BRA. Fourth is Britain’s Hannah Mills.

See all SSL world rankings here . . .

