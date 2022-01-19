RORC Transatlantic Race – Wednesday – Day 12

SiSi the Austrian Ocean Race Project’s VO65 of Gerwin Jansen finished the RORC Transatlantic Race Wednesday at 15:53hrs an elapsed time of 11d 4h 43m.

This places them 4th IRC Super Zero finisher with a corrected time of 18d 6h 33m and a provisional 14th place in the Overall IRC rankings.

Comanche sits in the clubhouse with a corrected time of 16d 0h 12m 57s.

Next finisher is expected to be the Swiss boat, Max Klink’s Botin 52 Caro in IRC Zero, possibly before midnight Wednesday, with David Collins’ Botin 52 Tala hot on their tail.

RORC Transatlantic Race 2022 – Finishers at 17:00 hrs Wed 19 Jan:

1st MOCRA ITA Maserati – 15 Jan 05:51 – 6d 18h 51m 41s – – 14d 21h 10m 11s (corrected time)

2nd MOCRA CAY Powerplay – 15 Jan 06:46 – 6d 19h 46m 42s – – 15d 4h 15m 44s

3rd MOCRA USA Argo – 15 Jan 09:14 – 6d 22h 14m 59s – – 15d 5h 19m 40s

4th IRC Super RUS Comanche – 16 Jan 09:11 – 7d 22h 1m 4s – – 16d 0h 12m 57s (IRC Overall Leader)

5th MOCRA FRA Ultim Emotion 2 – 16 Jan 22:19 – 18d 23h 52m 13s – – 18d 23h 52m 13s

6th IRC Super DEN L4 Trifork – 17 Jan 21:37 – 9d 10h 27m 58s – – 16d 13h 40m 28s

7th IRC Super POL I Love Poland – 18 Jan 22:22 – 10d 11h 12m 50s – – 17d 3h 29m 18s

8th IRC Super AUT SiSi – 19 Jan 15:53 – 11d 4h 43m 29s – – 18d 6h 33m 31s