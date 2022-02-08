Monaco J/70 Winter Series – Britain’s Brutus II take podium place at Act 3

Fifty-two J/70 teams were again on the start line for this third and penultimate round of the Monaco Sportsboat Winter Series.

Winner of Act 3 was G-Spot (MON 1172) Giangiacomo Serena di Lapigio, who finished tied on ten points with Tenzor Sport (RUS 1272) of Nikitina Milena in second.

In third place was Britain’s Brutus II (GBR 1572) of Charles Thompson (1st corinthian team).

Note that Thompson’s Brutus III (GBR 1123) is competing in Miami at the 2022 Bacardi Winter Series – See details here . . .

Tenzor Sport top the provisional overall ranking after three Acts and 15 races, followed by Ludovico Fassitelli (Junda) with Loïc Pompée (Sailing Racing Team) in 3rd, both YCM members.

Charles Thompson’s Brutus III is placed in 16th place overall after Act 3.

Other Brits taking part include Paul Goodison, sailing with the Swedes on Intermezzo (SWE 1088) placed 4th, and Finn sailor Ed Wright on Ponante (MON 8) placed 15th in Act 3.

The international fleet of J/70s returns to the Principality for the 38th Primo Cup-Trophée Credit Suisse from 3 to 6 March 2022, which also constitutes the fourth and final Act of the Monaco Sportsboat Winter Series.

Later in the year Yacht Club de Monaco will host the J/70 World Championship from 14 to 22 October 2022.

Monaco Sportsboat Winter Series Act 3 – Leaders after 5 races (52 entries)

1st MON 1172 GSpot – Giangiacomo Serena di Lapigio – – 10 pts

2nd RUS 1272 Tenzor Sport – MILENA NIKITINA – – 10 pts

3rd GBR 1572 BRUTUS II CTH – Thompson Charles – – 23 pts

4th SWE 1088 Intermezzo – KJELLBERG JONAS – – 24 pts

5th SUI 1120 Rhubarbe CTH – BIEDERMANN DAVID – – 25 pts

6th USA 19 Good to Go – RASTELLO DOUGLAS – – 26 pts

7th MON 1132 Junda – FASSITELLI LUDOVICO – – 30 pts

8th MON 1478 SAILING RACING TEAM – POMPEE LOïC – – 31 pts

9th FRA 07 SAGE ENGINEERS SAILING TEAM CTH – MICHELIER Damian – – 40 pts

10th IRL 1373 WildCard CTH – TWOMEY WILLIAM – – 42 pts

Full results available here . . .

