44CUP Lanzarote – Baptism of fire for Giles Scott

Leading by a point after three races is Igor Lah’s Ceeref

Giles Scott ‘enjoyed’ a baptism of fire for his first day as tactician on John Bassadone’s RC44 Peninsula Racing.

Recovering from a last place in his first race, Scott and Peninsula Racing went on to score 2nd and 3rd places in the next two races and finish fourth overall for the day.

After a zero wind opening day of the 44Cup Calero Marinas in Lanzarote, an easterly filled in and built to 12-14 knots, allowing three good races to be held on Friday.

Chris Bake’s Team Aqua (Tactician Adrian Stead) came out of the blocks strongly in the opening race and, in an immaculate display, took the first win of the 2022 44Cup season, from Vladimir Prosikhin’s Team Nika (Tactician Francesco Bruni).



Igor Lah’s Ceeref turned in a phenomenal performance, when, after being over early and restarting, they fought their way back up the ten boat fleet to finish third.

Their hard work was further rewarded in the next race, when, with Team Aqua on track to scoring a second bullet, Ceeref overtook them on the second upwind and went on to win the race from John Bassadone’s Peninsula Racing (Tactician Giles Scott).

In the third race and final race of the day, Torbjörn Törnqvist’s Artemis Racing (Tactician Andy Horton) made the best start, led around the top mark and on around the rest of the course, taking the race win ahead of Nico Poon’s Charisma (Tactician Vasco Vascotto).

Ceeref were caught in traffic and finished fifth, but had done enough to take a one point overall lead ahead of Chris Bake’s Team Aqua, and a three point lead from Törnqvist’s Artemis Racing.

Racing continues . . .

2022 44CUP Calero Marinas Lanzarote (after 3 races)

1st CEEREF powered by Hrastnik 1860 – 3 1 5 – – 9 pts

2nd Team Aqua – 1 3 6 – – 10 pts

3rd Artemis Racing – 6 5 1 – – 12 pts

4th Peninsula Racing – 10 2 3 – – 15 pts

5th Charisma – 4 9 2 – – 15 pts

6th Team Nika – 2 6 7 – – 15 pts

7th Aleph Racing – 5 4 9 – – 18 pts

8th Atom Tavatuy – 8 7 4 – – 19 pts

9th ArtTube – 7 8 10 – – 25 pts

10th La Pericolosa – 9 10 8 – – 27 pts

