Star Walker Cup – Cayard and Kleen lead after Day 2

Paul Cayard and Frithjof Kleen lead the Star Miami Walker Cup, after five races

Paul Cayard and Frithjof Kleen of the USA take a 12 point lead after two days of racing at Miami Winter Series, with a win in the opening race and four, third place finishes.

In second place are Allan Terhune and Ian Coleman USA with 25 points and third Jud Smith and Rob Scrivenor USA with 37 points, both taking a race win.

Britain’s Ante Razmilovic and Dave Martin are in tenth place with 57 points.

Other race winners are Jack Jennings and Pedro Trouche in race 2, and Denmark’s Jørgen Schönherr and Markus Koy in race 5.

Racing continues through Sunday.

Star – Miami Winter Series – Walker Cup – Leaders After 5 races (37 entries)

1st USA 8466 Paul Cayard / Frithjof Kleen 1 3 3 3 3 – – 13 pts

2nd USA 8510 Allan Terhune / Ian Coleman 6 6 1 10 2 – – 25 pts

3rd USA 8420 Jud Smith / Rob Scrivenor 9 17 5 1 5 – – 37 pts

4th SWE 8535 Tom Lofstedt / Johan Tillander 8 12 8 7 4 – – 39 pts

5th SUI 8575 Piet Eckert / Frederico Melo 2 7 19 5 8 – – 41 pts

6th USA 8440 Jim Buckingham / Phil Toth 7 11 2 14 9 – – 43 pts

7th USA 8423 Eric Doyle / Payson Infelise 3 9 6 13 13 – – 44 pts

8th DEN 8532 Jørgen Schönherr / Markus Koy 13 2 15 22 1 – – 53 pts

9th USA 8464 Jack Jennings / Pedro Trouche 5 1 9 11 28 – – 54 pts

10th GBR 8471 Ante Razmilovic / Dave Martin 15 10 13 12 7 – – 57 pts

11th 8498 Alberto Zanetti / Eduardo Natucci 19 4 16 6 22 – – 67 pts

12th USA 8573 Peter Vessella / Phil Trinter 10 8 23 4 23 – – 68 pts

13th USA 8509 Augie Diaz / John VanSchwartz 4 5 38/BFD 9 17 – – 73 pts

14th USA 8459 Erik Lidecis / Greg Smith 12 14 12 23 12 – – 73 pts

15th USA 8555 John Dane III / Tim Ray 22 19 21 8 6 – – 76 pts

Full results available here . . .