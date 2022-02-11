69F Youth Gold Cup Act 1 – Win for Team Argentina

Team Argentina with the Nacra 17 Olympic pair of Dante Cittadini and Teresa Romairone together with Marcos Fernandez won the Persico 69F Youth Gold Cup Act 1, in Miami, USA.

They finished ahead of two French teams . . . ‘Real Team France’ in second and in third place ‘Helvetia Normandy Elite Team’.

Persico 69F Youth Gold Cup Act 1 – Miami FL, USA

The Youth Foiling Gold Cup is an international youth circuit for those Under 25.



