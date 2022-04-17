69F Cup Europe – Pay-Per-Play event hosted by Valencia Mar

The 2022 69F Cup Europe kicked off on Friday 14 April hosted by Valencia Mar, the 69F Spanish base.

From Friday 15th to Saturday 23rd of April, 17 teams will compete in two different events in the 69F Cup – Valencia Mar Sailing Week, hosted by Valencia Mar, the 69F Spanish base.

Great anticipation for the first of the four events of the 2022 circuit, which will start from Spain, then return to Puntaldia, in Sardinia, in June, then in the home waters of Malcesine, on Lake Garda, in September, and will then close in October in a location yet to be determined.



The formula, as well as the boat itself, are what make the 69F Cup unique.

The Persico 69F – with foils, extremely fast and exciting – is the closest thing to the America’s Cup boats today, albeit smaller in size.

And it’s no coincidence that the first stage will be held in Valencia, with Spain now on the map of international sailing and Barcelona chosen as the next America’s Cup venue by the Kiwis.

The format, though, is the real revolution, with two back-to-back events, a team can choose whether to participate in the first, second or both weekends of racing.

In addition, the Pay-Per-Play formula is a great opportunity to try out the boat and how much fun the circuit is.

With Pay-Per-Play you just have to show up with your team, sailing gears and eager for some excitement on and over the water, the boat with a 69F expert will be ready for you to race, with three days of training included.

GRAND PRIX 1 – VALENCIA, ESPAÑA – Event 1.1: April 12th – 17th

1st Fin1 Racing – – 119,0 pts

2nd Okalys Youth Project – – 108,0 pts

3rd Groupe Atlantic – – 101,0 pts

4th CER – Ville de Gèneve – – 97,5 pts

5th Helvetia Blue by Normandy Elite Team – – 93,5 pts

6th German Youth Foiling Project – – 92,0 pts

7th Oceana Vivo – – 85,5 pts

8th Team ID Voile – – 80,0 pts

9th Fare Vela – – 74,0 pts

10th Helvetia Purple by Normandy Elite Team – – 70,0 pts

Event 1.2: April 18th – 23rd – TBA