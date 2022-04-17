Borch and Kjaer qualify for Congressional Cup

Jeppe Borch of Denmark and Team Borch Racing won the 2022 Ficker Cup regatta, defeating defending champion Emil Kjaer and Blue Sails Racing.

Both Borch and Kjaer will now advance to the upcoming Congressional Cup regatta, joining a top-notch field of international foes in the battle for the prestigious Congressional Cup trophy and Crimson Blazer.

Peter Holz’ (USA) Windy City Racing took third and Dave Perry (USA) fourth, in this World Match Racing Tour WS Grade 2 qualifier event hosted by Long Beach Yacht Club.

The 57th Congressional Cup is slated for April 19 to 23.

Borch and Kjaer will join an all-star lineup including five-time winner and defending champion Taylor Canfield (USA); Ian Williams (GBR) a four-time victor; 2009 champion Johnnie Berntsson; (SWE) Harry Price (AUS); Chris Poole (USA); Nick Egnot-Johnson (NZL); Pearson Potts (USA); and Dave Hood (USA).

One of the flagship championship events of the World Match Racing Tour, the 57th Congressional Cup will kick off the 2022 WMRT season.

Racing takes place at the Congressional Cup stadium, a designated racecourse adjacent the Belmont Veterans Memorial Pier. Spectators are invited to watch the action at 11:30AM daily.

For full details on the Congressional Cup go to www.thecongressionalcup.com

2022 FICKER CUP FINAL RESULTS

1. Jeppe Borch, DEN

2. Emil Kjaer, DEN

3. Peter Holz, USA

4. Dave Perry, USA

5. Jeffrey Petersen, USA

6. David Wood, USA

7. Christopher Weis, USA

8. Anna Ostling, SWE