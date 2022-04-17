iQFOiL International Games – Youth & Junior stage

The Youth & Junior stage of the 2022 iQFOiL International Games were completed on Lake Garda, Saturday.

The winners in the three categories were Sofia Renna (ITA) in the Under19 W, Federico Pilloni (ITA) in the Under19 M, Skip Brüll (NED) in the Under17.

The only Under 17 girl, Elif Ercan from Turkey, also received an award 20th overall.

Plenty of surprises in the Medal Races, which was run as a straight knockout event where the points recorded during quallification stages during the week no longer counted.



In the men’s category, Federico Pilloni, started his climb to victory from the semifinal, where he was second overall, he moved on to the final, and finished first to won the event.

The Turkish sailor, Derinler Dora, eighth coming into themeadl races, passed in both the quarter-finals and the semi-finals and then took the silver medal, leaving the undisputed leader of the week, DutchmanVan der Meer with the bronze medal.

Sofia Renna of Italy entered the Medal Race as leader and started from the final. She was in the lead at the downwind gate, and went on to cross the finish line first, confirming the position she had been holding all week.

Lina Erzen was second, and in third position was the Czech Barbara Svikova.

In the Under 17, medal racing Dutchman Skip Brüll, fresh from the semifinals, beat Croatian Ian Anic who had led the week. and Poland’s Maciej Dabek, seventh pre-Medal Race, took the bronze.

The next event of the iQFOiL International Games is the Seniors – in Campione del Garda from 3 to 8 May.

Full results available here . . .