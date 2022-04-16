RORC Easter Challenge – The Easter treats continue

The Easter treats continued for close to 300 hundred sailors taking part in the RORC Easter Challenge . . . Three races were completed for all three IRC Classes.

Fabulous sailing conditions continued in the Solent for Day Two of the regatta.

IRC One

Intense racing in the big boat class saw Ian Atkins’ GP42 Dark N Stormy score two more wins to take a firm grip on the class, but it was far from easy.

In Race 5, a well-executed gybe by Dark N Stormy could well have made the difference, with them taking the win by just one second after IRC time correction from Dutch Ker 46 Van Uden.

Harmen Jan de Graaf’s Dutch Ker 43 Baraka Gp turned the tables on Dark N Stormy, winning the last race of the day by two seconds after time IRC time correction.

IRC Two

After posting a 1-2-4 Saturday, J/112 Happy Daize raced by Team Knight Build, retained the class lead by a single point from The Army Sailing Association’s Sun Fast 3600 Fujitsu British Soldier.

Cape 31 Tokoloshe 4, skippered by Dave Bartholomew, has kept third in class, but only on countback from Andrew McIrvine’s Ker 39 La Réponse.

IRC Three

Quarter Tonner Bullit, skippered by Julian Metherell retains the class lead, but failed to keep up their perfect scoreline from the first day.

Lena Having’s Corby 33 Mrs Freckles had a great day at the races, including winning Race 5 to retain second place. J/109 Mojo Risin’ skippered by Rob Cotterill also had a great day, scoring two podium race finishes to move up to third in class.

The RORC Race Committee, led by Steve Cole, with Paul Jackson as PRO, organised two race courses giving the fleet a mixture of windward leeward races and round the cans courses.

With a south easterly breeze of 10 to 16 knots, with beautiful spring sunshine, providing superb racing.

Full results available here . . .