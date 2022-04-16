RORC Easter Challenge – Sparkling conditions for Day 1

The first day of the RORC Easter Challenge was blessed with sparkling conditions in the Solent.

A light gradient breeze from the south east built during the day to over 10 knots of pressure. Brilliant sunshine throughout the day added to the superb conditions.

The RORC Race Committee led by Steve Cole held a number of practice starts, followed by three short, sharp windward leeward races.

The coaching team out on the water giving competitors top advice included North Sails and a RORC team run by Andrew ‘Dog’ Palfrey.

IRC One

Ian Atkin’s GP42 Dark ‘n Stormy got their 2022 campaign off to a perfect start taking three race wins, but it was far from easy.

Dutch Ker 46 Van Uden skippered by Gerd-Jan Poortman finished the day in second place, just a point ahead of their Dutch rivals Ker 43 Baraka Gp, skippered by Harmen Jan de Graaf.

IRC Two

The largest class in the regatta also produced the closest racing. The J/112 Happy Daize, skippered by James Chalmers finished the day in pole position for the class by a single point.

The Army Sailing Association’s Sun Fast 3600 Fujitsu British Soldier, skippered by Henry Foster, finishing in second place. Dave Bartholomew’s Cape 31 Tokoloshe 4 was third in class after winning the final race and was the top Cape 31 for the day.

IRC Three

The smallest boat at the regatta is Julian Metherell’s Quarter Tonner Bullit which scored three wins on the opening day.

Lena Having’s Corby 33 Mrs Freckles scored two podium results to end the first day in second place, just a point ahead of Oliver Love’s SJ320 Frank 3.

After the first RORC Easter Challenge debrief, lead coach Andrew ‘Dog’ Palfrey commented: “What a wonderful attendance at the RORC! Thanks, and we hope you got something from the debrief. Overall, a great start for day one of the season in fabulous conditions.”

Full results available here . . .