RYA Youth Nationals at Plas Heli, Pwllheli – Final day

Final day of racing the 2022 RYA Youth Nationals at Plas Heli, Pwllheli . . .The prizes have been awarded.

Well done to everyone who came to Plas Heli, Pwllheli – sailors, parents, volunteers and staff. Another great event, and we can’t wait until the next one.

Class leaders Final:

29er after 15 races:

1st Santiago SESTO-COSBY and Leo WILKINSON – 43 points

2nd Ben MUELLER and Sam WEBB – 54 points

3rd Jamie WILKINSON and Jamie GATEHOUSE – 65 points

420 after 14 races:

1st Alice DAVIS and Oliver RAYNER – 49 points

2nd Henry HEATHCOTE and Hector BENNETT – 42 ponts

3rd George CREASY and David BROMILOW – 62 points

Nacra 15 after 17 races:

1st Sam STEWARD and Isobel SMITH – 14 points

2nd Jasmine WILLIAMS and Sam COX – 23 points

3rd Hector BUNCLARK and Alfie COGGER – 49 points

ILCA 6 Women after 13 races:

1st Nicole STOVELL – 31 points

2nd Honor PROCTER – 34 points

3rd Ellen BARBOUR – 40 points

ILCA 6 Men after 13 races:

1st Sebastian KEMPE – 14 points

2nd Thommie GRIT – 43 points

3rd William PANK – 63 points

Open Kite after 6 races:

1st Adam FARRINGTON – 5 points

2nd Mattia MAINI – 10 points

3rd Sandy BAILEY – 12 point

IQ Foil after 9 races:

1st Charlie DIXON – 11 points

1st Duncan MONAGHAN – 12 points

3rd Boris SHAW – 23 points

Full results available here . . .