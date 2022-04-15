RYA Youth Nationals at Plas Heli, Pwllheli – Final day

Final day of racing the 2022 RYA Youth Nationals at Plas Heli, Pwllheli . . .The prizes have been awarded.
Well done to everyone who came to Plas Heli, Pwllheli – sailors, parents, volunteers and staff. Another great event, and we can’t wait until the next one.
Class leaders Final:
29er after 15 races:
1st Santiago SESTO-COSBY and Leo WILKINSON – 43 points
2nd Ben MUELLER and Sam WEBB – 54 points
3rd Jamie WILKINSON and Jamie GATEHOUSE – 65 points
420 after 14 races:
1st Alice DAVIS and Oliver RAYNER – 49 points
2nd Henry HEATHCOTE and Hector BENNETT – 42 ponts
3rd George CREASY and David BROMILOW – 62 points
Nacra 15 after 17 races:
1st Sam STEWARD and Isobel SMITH – 14 points
2nd Jasmine WILLIAMS and Sam COX – 23 points
3rd Hector BUNCLARK and Alfie COGGER – 49 points
ILCA 6 Women after 13 races:
1st Nicole STOVELL – 31 points
2nd Honor PROCTER – 34 points
3rd Ellen BARBOUR – 40 points
ILCA 6 Men after 13 races:
1st Sebastian KEMPE – 14 points
2nd Thommie GRIT – 43 points
3rd William PANK – 63 points
Open Kite after 6 races:
1st Adam FARRINGTON – 5 points
2nd Mattia MAINI – 10 points
3rd Sandy BAILEY – 12 point
IQ Foil after 9 races:
1st Charlie DIXON – 11 points
1st Duncan MONAGHAN – 12 points
3rd Boris SHAW – 23 points