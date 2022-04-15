Merlin Rocket Silver Tiller at Salcombe YC

The weekend of the 9 and 10 April welcomed 41 keen Merlin Rocket sailors to Salcombe YC and a very sunny Salcombe Estuary for round 5 of the Craftinsure Silver Tiller 2022.

Overall winners were Chris Gould and Rob Allen with 7 points from the four races, finishing 5 points clear of Simon Potts and Holly McArthur, with Andy Davis and Pippa Kilsby in third just a point adrift.

Individual race winners were Arthur Henderson and Olivia Bell, Christian Birrell and Sam Brearey, Chris Gould and Rob Allen, and Arthur Henderson and Olivia Bell.

Winners of the Silver Fleet were David and Sarah Conlon, and the winners of the Bronze Fleet were Dan Heaton and Tom Gurney.

It was great to see lots of new faces and new pairings in the Merlin fleet this weekend. It was a tricky weekend and those who sailed a consistent series seemed to flourish.

A great weekend was had by all, and it was so nice to have some great conditions to yacht around in. Salcombe Yacht Club were great hosts as always, Salcombe Gin were generous sponsors of the event yet again, along with Craftinsure who are sponsoring our Silver Tiller series, for which we are very appreciative.

Next up we are off to Mumbles on 23/24 April, which was an awesome venue last time.

Merlin Rocket Silver Tiller No.5 – Salcombe YC (41 entries)

1st 3812 Chris Gould and Rob Allen 3 -19 1 3 – – 7 pts

2nd 3802 Simon Potts and Holly McArthur -41 2 3 7 – – 12 pts

3rd 3735 Andy Davis and Pippa Kilsby 4 3 -8 6 – – 13 pts

4th 3788 Christian Birrell and Sam Brearey -41 1 4 9 – – 14 pts

5th 3652 Arthur Henderson and Olivia Bell 1 -16 13 1 – – 15 pts

6th 3775 Chris Jennings and Pete Nicholson 6 5 5 -11 – – 16 pts

7th 3814 James Goss and Chris Kilsby 8 4 -10 5 – – 17 pts

8th 3726 Will Henderson and Rob Henderson 7 -13 9 2 – – 18 pts

9th 3803 Caroline Croft and Sam Blocksidge -41 8 2 10 – – 20 pts

10th 3764 Tim Fells and Fran Gifford -41 7 15 4 – – 26 pts

11th 3746 James Wells and Anna Aylward 2 -15 14 12 – – 28 pts

12th 3801 Matt Biggs and Beka Jones 5 9 -41 15 – – 29 pts

13th 3799 Paul Rayson and Christian Hill 12 11 6 -21 – – 29 pts

14th 3807 Tim Saxton and Mary Henderson 11 12 7 -13 – – 30 pts

15th 3753 David Conlon and Sarah Conlon 10 -18 12 16 – – 38 pts

16th 3696 Alex Warren and Jonty Freeman -41 10 21 8 – – 39 pts

17th 3756 Sophie Mackley and James Ward 9 22 16 -36 – – 47 pts

18th 3815 Mark Barwell and Louise Johnson 17 14 17 -24 – – 48 pts

19th 3702 Duncan Salmon and Ruth Hanstater 13 -41 22 17 – – 52 pts

20th 3709 Jack Norton and Dave Royce 15 17 20 -36 – – 52 pts

Full results available here . . .

