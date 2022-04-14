First AC40 is out of the mould

Emirates Team New Zealand released some images of the first AC40 out of the mould.

The AC40 hull shape is based on that of Te Rehutai, the ETNZ AC36 winning yacht, but is already a generational step forward incorporating a number of developments learned after the completion of AC36 last year.

The America’s Cup teams will be using their AC40’s for testing, development, Match Race training, and preliminary events.

They will be used for both the Women’s and Youth America’s Cup’s.

The first AC40 is expected to be ready to be shipped from McConaghy Boats China facility in July, to the Emirates Team New Zealand base in Auckland for its on water commissioning in August 2022.

Currently there are already eight AC40’s under order with McConaghy’s, with teams lined up awaiting possession

