Merlin Rocket – Gillard and Gray winners at Bartley Silver Tiller

Tom Gillard and Rachel Gray were winners of the Bartley SC Craftinsure Silver Tiller event.

Counting three race wins from the four races completed, Gillard and Gray finished five points clear of Andy Davis and James Dawes, with Matt Biggs and Beka Jones a point back in third.

Gillard and Gray took the first race ahead of Mike and Jane Calvert, with Rob Kennaugh and George Bentley in third place.

In race 2, Gillard and Gray lead from start to finish, Davis and Dawes took second with Biggs and Jones third.

Change of pace in race 3 with Simon Potts and Sam Mottershead nailing the first beat and taking the win. Second Davis and Dawes again and in third Gillard and Gray.

Final race and Gillard and Gray showed they could win from the back, with second Biggs and Jones, and third Mike and Jane Calvert . . . Job done!

First in the silver fleet were Colin and Sean Anderson, with Richard Cooke & Russell Hall leading the charge for the bronze fleet. Ollie Houseman and Egle Tumosa winning the Vintage fleet and Peter and Tim Male the Classic fleet.

Next up the Craftinsure Silver Tiller heads to Salcombe Yacht Club on the 9 and 10 April.

Merlin Rocket – Craftinsure Silver Tiller No.4 – Final after 4 races

1st 3759 GILLARD Tom and GRAY Rachel 1 1 -3 1 – – 3 pts

2nd 3735 DAVIS Andy and DAWES James -9 2 2 4 – – 8 pts

3rd 3801 BIGGS Matt and JONES Becka 4 3 -6 2 – – 9 pts

4th 3691 CALVERT Mike and CALVERT Jane 2 -7 4 3 – – 9 pts

5th 3802 POTTS Simon and MOTTERSHEAD Sam -5 4 1 5 – – 10 pts

6th 3700 KENNAUGH Rob and BENTLEY George 3 -9 5 6 – – 14 pts

7th 3746 WELLS James and AYLWARD Anna -13 6 8 7 – – 21 pts

8th 3716 LENEY Steve and LENEY Gillian 6 -24 7 10 – – 23 pts

9th 3787 MARTIN Chris and TAILBY John 10 5 9 -12 – – 24 pts

10th 3749 ANDERSON Colin and ANDERSON Sean 7 10 -11 8 – – 25 pts

11th 3702 SALMON Duncan and HANSTATER Ruth -11 8 10 9 – – 27 pts

12th 3715 COOKE Richard and HALL Russell 8 12 -13 11 – – 31 pts

13th 3560 HOUSEMAN Ollie and TUMOSA Egle -16 14 12 14 – – 40 pts

14th 3730 HOLLIS Paul and OATES Josh 15 11 15 -24 – – 41 pts

15th 3805 REDDINGTON Mark and FEREDAY George 12 13 16 -24 – – 41 pts

16th 3619 BROWNE Guy and MARTIN Greg 19 -24 14 13 – – 46 pts

17th 3742 EELES Howard and BENNETT Gavin 14 -18 17 18 – – 49 pts

18th 3547 MALE Peter and MALE Tim 17 15 -19 17 – – 49 pts

19th 3662 HUDSON Nigel and HUDSON Freya 18 -24 18 15 – – 51 pts

20th 3624 HARDIMAN Simon and HARDIMAN Millie -21 16 20 16 – – 52 pts

21st 3567 SMITH Martin and BESTON Karen 20 17 -21 19 – – 56 pts

22nd 2410 LAING Ian and HUNT Andrew 22 19 22 -24 – – 63 pts

23rd 3449 WHITEHILL Carl and WHITEHILL Sam -24 -24 -24 pts