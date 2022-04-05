Princess Sofia Regatta – Day 2 – Ten Olympic fleets hit the water

Day 2 of the Princess Sofia Regatta, Mallorca, with all ten Olympic classes on the water.

And it was the first day as an Olympic class in the Hempel World Cup Series for the Formula Kite events.

In the women’s Kite, Britain’s Ellie Aldridge leads with seven points from team-mate Maddy Anderson with nine points after four races. In third place is Daniela Moroz USA, with fourth Julia Damasiewicz POL.

While in the men, Benoit Gomez FRA and Toni Vodisek SLO are tied for the lead, each winning all four of their flight races. Theo De Ramescourt FRA won three of his races and with discard has the same points in third place.

Britain’s Connor Bainbridge (-2 1 2 2) is in fourth and Guy Bridge (-3 3 3 3) is eighth.

Also making its debut in the World Cup Series is the IQ Foil board which replaces the RS:X for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

In the women’s IQ Foil, Hélène Noesmoen FRA (1, 1, -14, 2) has a 13 point lead ahead of Shachar Reshef ISR, with Britain’s Islay Watson (5, 5, 1, 5) having a much better day to move into third place.

Britain’s Saskia Sills is in sixth and Emma Wilson seventh overall.

In the men, Luuc Van Opzeeland NED is in a three-way tie with Andrew Brown GBR and Amado Vrieswijk NED, all with 12 points after discard. In fourth place is Samuel Sills GBR.

The 470 has long been an Olympic class, but is now restricted to a mixed gender crew format, which has meant a steep learning curve for the new pairings.

On day 2, Giacomo Ferrari and Bianca Caruso ITA (1, -9) confirmed their lead going a point clear of Jordi Xammer and Nora Brugman ESP (2, -3). Nia Jerwood and Conor Nichlas AUS hold onto third place a point ahead of Luise Wanser and Philipp Autenrieth GER.

Best placed British crew are Vita Heathcote and Ryan Orr (7, 3) in 12th, with Martin Wrigley and Eilidh McIntyre (UFD, 4) in 28th place.

In the men’s Laser, Britain’s Mike Beckettt (1, 2) is tied for the lead with Pavlos Kontides CYP (2, -4) on four points.

A point back are Jean-Baptiste Bernaz FRA (2, 1) and Philipp Buhl GER (-7, 2). Britain’s Elliot Hanson (8, -12) is 12th, with and Sam Whaley (-14, 13) droping to 24th overall.

After three more races in the women’s Radial, Sarah Douglas CAN (1, 1, 1) leads by four points from Mária Érdi HUN (1, -11, 5).

Maxime Jonker NED (6, -8, 2) is in third place and Agata Barwinska POL (2, 1) fourth. Britain’s Daisy Collingridge (3, 4, 5) is ninth and Hannah Snellgrove (-9, 6, 6) is 14th.

The men and women’s 49er skiffs started their events Tuesday.

After three races In the women’s 49erFX, Odile Van Aanholt and Annette Duetz NED are tied for the lead on three points with Martine Grael and Kahena Kunze BRA, with Carlotta Omari and Sveva Carraro ITA in third place.

Best place Brits are the new pairing of Freya Black and Saskia Tidey ( 3, -11, 3) in fifth place.

In the men’s 49er, Erwan Fischer and Clément Pequin FRA won all three of their flight races to lead from Jakob Meggenorfer and Andreas Spranger GER, with in third place Sebastien Schneiter and Arno De Planta SUI.

Britain’s Nick Robins and Daniel Budden (7, 2, -17) are in 13th place. Dylan Fletcher and Rhos Hawes (17, 10) did not compete in their third race and are 46th overall. James Peters and Alex Hughes only completed one race.

In the multihull Nacra17, plenty of familiar names, with Ruggero Tita and Caterina Banti ITA (-2, 1, 1) taking a two point lead.

They lead from Gianluigi Ugolini and Maria Giubilei ITA, and Sinem Kurtbay and Akseli Keskinen FIN who are tied on four points.

Britain’s John Gimson and Anna Burnet (5, 8, -9) are in seventh place.

Formula Kite Men – After 4 races, 1 discard (76 entries)

1st FRA 8 Benoit GOMEZ -1 1 1 1 – – 3 pts

1st SLO 1 Toni VODISEK -1 1 1 1 – – 3 pts

3rd FRA 9 Theo DE RAMECOURT 1 UFD 1 1 – – 3 pts

4th GBR 3 Connor BAINBRIDGE -2 1 2 2 – – 5 pts

5th GER 13 Jannis MAUS -2 2 2 2 – – 6 pts

Other GBR:

8th GBR 10 Guy BRIDGE -3 3 3 3 – – 9 pts

Formula Kite Women – After 4 races, 1 discard (38 entries)

1st GBR 8 Ellie ALDRIDGE 3 -17 2 2 – – 7 pts

2nd GBR 11 Maddy ANDERSON 2 2 5 -9 – – 9 pts

3rd USA 6 Daniela MOROZ 1 3 -7 6 – – 10 pts

4th POL 1 Julia DAMASIEWICZ 4 4 3 -10 – – 11 pts

5th FRA 3 Lauriane NOLOT 10 1 -23 3 – – 14 pts

Other GBR:

9th GBR 13 Katie DABSON 5 8 11 -25 – – 24 pts

10th GBR 27 Lily YOUNG -23 6 10 12 – – 28 pts

IQ Foil Women – After 7 races, 2 discard (101 entries)

1st FRA 57 Hélène NOESMOEN -17 1 2 1 1 1 -14 2 – – 8 pts

2nd ISR 351 Shachar RESHEF -3 3 1 3 10 -10 3 1 – – 21 pts

3rd GBR 529 Islay WATSON 4 -22 -17 5 5 5 1 5 – – 25 pts

4th ESP 12 Pilar LAMADRID TRUEBA 1 2 -13 4 6 6 -15 7 – – 26 pts

5th ISR 2 Daniela PELEG 2 4 3 2 13 13 -24 -25 – – 37 pts

6th GBR 956 Saskia SILLS 9 6 -31 7 2 2 -11 11 – – 37 pts

7th GBR 7 Emma WILSON 14 10 7 -15 4 4 2 -15 – – 41 pts

IQ Foil Men – After 7 races, 2 discard (74 entries)

1st NED 55 Luuc VAN OPZEELAND 1 -8 -14 5 0.5 0.5 3 2 – – 12 pts

2nd GBR 360 Andrew BROWN 4 2 1 -6 1 1 3 -7 – – 12 pts

3rd NED 2020 Amado VRIESWIJK 5 2 DNC -12 1.5 1.5 1 1 – – 12 pts

4th GBR 60 Samuel SILLS 1 1 UFD 1 3.5 3.5 -10 5 – – 15 pts

5th ITA 150 Nicolò RENNA 3 -7 3 2 3 3 2 -10 – – 16 pts

Other GBR:

7th GBR 19 Finn HAWKINS 2 1 -9 3 7.5 7.5 5 -14 – – 26 pts

10th GBR 983 Matthew BARTON 3 -20 3 11 4 4 -13 4 – – 29 pts

470 Mixed – After 4 races, 1 discard (66 entries)

1st ITA 3 Giacomo FERRARI and Bianca CARUSO 2 1 1 -9 – – 4 pts

2nd ESP 44 Jordi XAMMAR and Nora BRUGMAN 1 2 2 -3 – – 5 pts

3rd AUS 5 Nia JERWOOD and Conor NICHOLAS 1 5 1 -17 – – 7 pts

4th GER 10 Luise WANSER and Philipp AUTENRIETH 4 3 -5 1 – – 8 pts

5th FRA 4 Mathilde DE KERANGAT and Sidoine DANTES 3 7 2 -12 – – 12 pts

Best GBR

12th GBR 11 Vita HEATHCOTE and Ryan ORR -7 6 7 3 – – 16 pts

28th GBR 1 Martin WRIGLEY and Eilidh MCINTYRE 22 9 UFD 4 – – 35 pts

ILCA 7 Laser – After 4 races, 1 discard (165 entries)

1st GBR 210139 Michael BECKETT -2 1 1 2 – – 4 pts

2nd CYP 212431 Pavlos KONTIDES 1 1 2 -4 – – 4 pts

3rd FRA 219399 Jean-Baptiste BERNAZ -3 2 2 1 – – 5 pts

4th GER 191131 Philipp BUHL 1 2 -7 2 – – 5 pts

5th HUN 213119 Jonatan VADNAI -23 4 3 1 – – 8 pts

6th AUS 215612 Luke ELLIOTT -19 2 1 6 – – 9 pts

Other GBR:

12th GBR 215613 Elliot HANSON 5 3 8 -12 – – 16 pts

ILCA 6 Radial – After 3 races (89 entries)

1st CAN 220403 Sarah DOUGLAS -2 1 1 1 – – 3 pts

2nd HUN 211551 Mária ÉRDI 1 1 -11 5 – – 7 pts

3rd NED 218738 Maxime JONKER 1 6 -8 2 – – 9 pts

4th POL 217327 Agata BARWINSKA -6 2 1 6 – – 9 pts

5th DEN 207195 Anna MUNCH 4 -5 5 2 – – 11 pts

Best GBR:

9th GBR 219900 Daisy COLLINGRIDGE -11 3 4 5 – – 12 pts

14th GBR 218716 Hannah SNELLGROVE 3 -9 6 6 – – 15 pts

49erFX Women – After 3 races, 1 discard (56 Entries) – Provisional

1st NED 1 Odile VAN AANHOLT and Annette DUETZ -4 1 2 – – 3 pts

2nd BRA 12 Martine SOFFIATTI GRAEL and Kahena KUNZE 2 1 -6 – – 3 pts

3rd ITA 46 Carlotta OMARI and Sveva CARRARO 1 4 -9 – – 5 pts

4th BEL 7 Isaura MAENHAUT and Anouk GEURTS 1 4 -11 – – 5 pts

5th GBR 24 Freya BLACK and Saskia TIDEY 3 -11 3 – – 6 pts

Other GBR:

17th GBR 230 Megan BRICKWOOD and Stephanie ORTON 4 9 -10 – – – 13 pts

32nd GBR 379 Hannah BRISTOW and Anna CARPENTER 12 -15 14 – – 40 pts

49er Men – After 3 races, 1 discard (60 Entries)

1st FRA 16 Erwan FISCHER Clément PEQUIN -1 1 1 – – 2 pts

2nd GER 22 Jakob MEGGENDORFER Andreas SPRANGER -4 1 1 – – 2 pts

3rd SUI 129 Sebastien SCHNEITER Arno DE PLANTA 2 -11 2 – – 4 pts

4th NOR 345 Mathias BERTHET Jeppe NILSEN 3 2 -8 – – 5 pts

5th NZL 18 Isaac MCHARDIE William MCKENZIE DNC 4 2 – – 6 pts

Best GBR:

13th GBR 140 Nick ROBINS and Daniel BUDDEN 7 2 -17 – – 9 pts

Nacra 17 Mixed – After 3 races, 1 discard (38 entries)

1st ITA 26 Ruggero TITA and Caterina BANTI -2 1 1 – – 2 pts

2nd ITA 98 Gianluigi UGOLINI and Maria GIUBILEI 1 -4 3 – – 4 pts

3rd FIN 13 Sinem KURTBAY and Akseli KESKINEN -3 2 2 – – 4 pts

4th GER 3 Paul KOHLHOFF and Alica STUHLEMMER -4 3 4 – – 7 pts

5th NED 505 Laila VAN DER MEER and Bjarne BOUWER -7 5 5 – – 10 pts

6th NZL 96 Micah WILKINSON and Erica DAWSON 6 -13 6 – – 12 pts

7th GBR 21 John GIMSON and Anna BURNET 5 8 -9 – – 13 pts

Full results available here . . .