Britain’s Richard Mason joins Swiss SailGP Team

Switzerland SailGP Team announce new crew recruits racing under the Swiss flag

Britain’s Richard Mason together with Switzerland’s Eliot Merceron and Julien Rolaz will join in grinder positions for the first race season of the Swiss SailGP F50 team, with Jérémy Bachelin supporting the team as a reserve athlete.

Mason brings a significant amount of racing experience to the team, having been part of the Great Britain SailGP Team since the inaugural season of the league. He was also part of the British America’s Cup team for the 36th America’s Cup in Auckland.

These three latest team members join the Switzerland SailGP Team led by Sébastien Schneiter, with Stuart Bithell (GBR) in the role of wing trimmer and Jason Saunders (NZL) as Flight Controller.

A Swiss female athlete will complete the crew line up onboard the F50, this position will be announced mid-April.

The Swiss team’s crew is managed by experienced international sailor Tanguy Cariou

The opening event of 2022 Season 3 is the Bermuda Sail Grand Prix presented by the Hamilton Princess which takes place 14-15 May .

Related Post:

Stuart Bithell joins Swiss SailGP Team

Canada SailGP Team prepare for Season 3