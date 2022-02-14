Canada SailGP Team prepare for Season 3

Leading Canada SailGP Team new CEO Jean-Sébastien Chénier Proteau

On the water Phil Robertson (NZL) will be in the driving seat

Canada SailGP Team has made two key appointments as the team’s preparations continue in the lead up to the start of Season 3 on 14 May 2022 in Bermuda.

Leading Canada SailGP Team will be incoming CEO Jean-Sébastien Chénier Proteau. An accomplished team manager who hails from Montreal,

Jean-Sébastien brings extensive experience in leading professional sailing teams having worked with China SailGP Team, Dongfeng Racing in the around the world Volvo Ocean Race and in his most recent role as Executive Director of Spindrift.

On the water, world match racing champion Phil Robertson (NZL) will be in the driving seat of the Canadian team’s F50.



Robertson is renowned for his experience in getting new entrants up to speed on the fast-paced F50 racing championship and is actively building a world-class team of Canadian athletes.

Robertson led China SailGP Team to a podium finish in Season 1 and will wrap up Season 2 with the Spanish team next month at the grand final in San Francisco.

Founded by lifelong sailor and tech entrepreneur Fred Pye, Canada SailGP Team is the first sporting property of its kind in Canada. A start up in every sense, the team is very focused on building partnerships and a nationwide fanbase.

Canada SailGP Team, an independent team, will join teams from Australia, Denmark, France, Great Britain, Japan, New Zealand, Spain, Switzerland and the United States in Season 3 – spanning 2022-2023 – and expected to comprise ten events.

SailGP was launched in 2018 and is currently in the closing stages of its second season, with the SailGP Season 2 champion to be decided in San Francisco 26/27 March 2022.

