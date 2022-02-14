Lanzarote Olympic Regatta – Yes . . . iQFoiler Racing on Day 3

Racing for the iQFoiler competitors on Day 3 of the Lanzarote Olympic Regatta.

In the women, Britain’s Islay Watson (1, 3, 1, -13) takes a two point lead after winning two of her four races.

Second is Lola Sorin of France (5 1 1 -19) with seven points and in third place Marta Maggetti of Italy (1 3 -11 7) on 11 points.

In the men, Huig Jan Tak of Holland (1 1 1 -9) takes a two point lead with a three point total after winning his first three flight races.

Second is Yoav Omer of Israel (1 1 3 BFD) on five points, with Britain’s Matt Barton (1 1 -23 7) third on nine points, both winning two of their flight races.

In fourth place is Andy Brown of Britain (-3 3 3 3) tied on nine points with Matt Barton.

Mateus Isaac of Brazil (-13 13 1 1) was another double race winnner and is in sixth place.

Women iQFoiler – Leaders after 4 races (33 entries)

1st GBR 529 Islay WATSON 1 3 1 -13 – – 5 pts

2nd FRA 31 Lola SORIN 5 1 1 -19 – – 7 pts

3rd ITA 157 Marta MAGGETTI 1 3 -11 7 – – 11 pts

4th ESP 132 Nicole VAN DER VELDEN 3 5 -13 3 – – 11 pts

5th CRO 991 Palma ČARGO DNC 7 5 1 – – 13 pts

6th GBR 956 Saskia SILLS 9 BFD 3 3 – – 15 pts

7th GER 33 Lena ERDIL 5 7 3 -11 – – 15 pts

8th ESP 12 Pilar LAMADRID TRUEBA DNC 5 7 5 – – 17 pts

9th POL 7 Maja DZIARNOWSKA 3 11 -13 9 – – 23 pts

10th BRA 16 Giovanna PRADA 7 -13 9 11 – – 27 pts

11th NED 3 Lilian DE GEUS 17 BFD 11 1 – – 29 pts

12th CZE 98 Barbora SVIKOVA 11 13 5 -15 – – 29 pts

13th FRA 712 Manon PIANAZZA 13 9 9 -19 – – 31 pts

14th FRA 18 Lucie BELBEOCH 7 BFD 21 5 – – 33 pts

15th CZE 89 Katerina SVIKOVA 13 9 -27 13 – – 35 pts

Other GBR:

18th GBR 667 Jennie ROBERTS 11 15 15 -25 – – 41 pts

19th GBR 7 Emma WILSON 25 1 -29 17 – – 43 pts

20th GBR 248 Alice READ 15 BFD 23 7 – – 45 pts

Men iQFoiler – Leaders after 4 races (63 entries)

1st NED 465 Huig JAN TAK 1 1 1 -9 – – 3 pts

2nd ISR 24 Yoav OMER 1 1 3 BFD – – 5 pts

3rd GBR 983 Matthew BARTON 1 1 -23 7 – – 9 pts

4th GBR 360 Andy BROWN -3 3 3 3 – – 9 pts

5th DEN 37 Johan SØE 3 -15 5 5 – – 13 pts

6th BRA 7 Mateus ISAAC -13 13 1 1 – – 15 pts

7th GBR 19 Finn HAWKINS 3 11 1 BFD – – 15 pts

8th FRA 3 Thomas GOYARD 5 7 DNC 3 – – 15 pts

9th POL 23 Maciek RUTKOWSKI 5 5 5 -11 – – 15 pts

10th POL 42 Michal POLAK 5 -13 11 1 – – 17 pts

11th NED 2020 Amado VRIESWIJK 11 5 1 -15 – – 17 pts

12th KOR 71 Taehoon LEE 9 7 -11 1 – – 17 pts

13th ITA 150 Nicolò RENNA 7 -9 3 7 – – 17 pts

14th FRA 77 Pierre LE COQ -11 11 5 3 – – 19 pts

15th ESP 1 Ángel GRANDA ROQUE -9 7 7 5 – – 19 pts

Other GBR:

22nd GBR 10 Henry BLOODWORTH – – 25 pts

25th GBR 102 James HATCHER – – 27 pts

28th GBR 931 Tom SQUIRES – – 33 pts

