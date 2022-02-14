Lanzarote Olympic Regatta – Day 2

For a second day the wind failed to arrive in time to allow any racing for the iQFoilers at the Lanzarote Olympic International Regatta.

This event has collected a world-wide entry for the Olympic class 49er, 49erFX, ILCA 6, ILCA 7 and iQFoil, but so far the normal trade winds have failed to provide sufficiently strong conditions for the iQFoilers to race.

The other classes will start their racing later in mid-week, with hopes of improved conditions.



The British racing team have a strong entry in the iQFoil, both men and women, and have also entered crews in the men’s 49er, women’s 49erFX events.

The iQFoil is a new class in the Olympic Games, replacing the RSX board for Paris 2024 and the addition of foiling has attracted a big entry to the class.

In the 49er and 49erFX classes Britain has seen several retirements from the Olympic squad and 2024 will see new names competing for places . . .

Tokyo 49er gold medalist Dylan Fletcher is sailing with Rhos Hawes, and 49erfX Olympian Saskia Tidey is with Freya Black for this event.

GBR Men 49er Entries:

Dylan Fletcher and Rhos Hawes

Arran Holman and James Taylor

James Peters and Fynn Sterritt

Nicholas Robins and Daniel Budden

Chris Taylor and James Grummett

GBR Women 49erFX Entries:

Hannah Bristow and Anna Carpenter

Megan Brickwood and Stephanie Orton

Freya Black and Saskia Tidey

GBR Women iQFoiler Entries:

Alice Read

Emma Wilson

Jennie Roberts

Islay Watson

Emily Hall

Saskia Sills

Catrin Williams

GBR Men iQFoiler Entries:

Samuel Sills

Henry Bloodworth

Matthew Barton

Tom Squires

Finn Hawkins

Andy Brown

James Hatcher

