Star Walker Cup – Cayard and Kleen take early victory at Mid Winters

Paul Cayard and Frithjof Kleen victory at Star Miami Walker Cup

Paul Cayard and Frithjof Kleen of the USA finished with a 15 point lead at the Miami Walker Cup, to claim overall victory in the Mid Winters.

Second place went to Allen Terhune and Ian Coleman USA, with Tom Löfsted and Johann Tillander of Sweden moving up to edge out Jud Smith and Rob Scrivenor USA for third place.

Britain’s Ante Razmilovic and Dave Martin finished in tenth place.

Star – Miami Winter Series – Walker Cup – Final Leaders After 6 races (37 entries)

1st USA 8466 Paul Cayard / Frithjof Kleen 1 3 3 3 3 1 – – 14 pts

2nd USA 8510 Allan Terhune / Ian Coleman 6 6 1 10 2 4 – – 29 pts

3rd SWE 8535 Tom Lofstedt / Johan Tillander 8 12 8 7 4 2 – – 41 pts

4th USA 8420 Jud Smith / Rob Scrivenor 9 17 5 1 5 6 – – 43 pts

5th SUI 8575 Piet Eckert / Frederico Melo 2 7 19 5 8 3 – – 44 pts

6th USA 8464 Jack Jennings / Pedro Trouche 5 1 9 11 28 10 – – 64 pts

7th USA 8423 Eric Doyle / Payson Infelise 3 9 6 13 13 21 – – 65 pts

8th USA 8440 Jim Buckingham / Phil Toth 7 11 2 14 9 23 – – 66 pts

9th DEN 8532 Jørgen Schönherr / Markus Koy 13 2 15 22 1 19 – – 72 pts

10th GBR 8471 Ante Razmilovic / Dave Martin 15 10 13 12 7 17 – – 74 pts

Full results available here . . .

