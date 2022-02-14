Star Walker Cup – Cayard and Kleen take early victory at Mid Winters

- Paul Cayard and Frithjof Kleen victory at Star Miami Walker Cup
Paul Cayard and Frithjof Kleen of the USA finished with a 15 point lead at the Miami Walker Cup, to claim overall victory in the Mid Winters.
Second place went to Allen Terhune and Ian Coleman USA, with Tom Löfsted and Johann Tillander of Sweden moving up to edge out Jud Smith and Rob Scrivenor USA for third place.
Britain’s Ante Razmilovic and Dave Martin finished in tenth place.
Star – Miami Winter Series – Walker Cup – Final Leaders After 6 races (37 entries)
1st USA 8466 Paul Cayard / Frithjof Kleen 1 3 3 3 3 1 – – 14 pts
2nd USA 8510 Allan Terhune / Ian Coleman 6 6 1 10 2 4 – – 29 pts
3rd SWE 8535 Tom Lofstedt / Johan Tillander 8 12 8 7 4 2 – – 41 pts
4th USA 8420 Jud Smith / Rob Scrivenor 9 17 5 1 5 6 – – 43 pts
5th SUI 8575 Piet Eckert / Frederico Melo 2 7 19 5 8 3 – – 44 pts
6th USA 8464 Jack Jennings / Pedro Trouche 5 1 9 11 28 10 – – 64 pts
7th USA 8423 Eric Doyle / Payson Infelise 3 9 6 13 13 21 – – 65 pts
8th USA 8440 Jim Buckingham / Phil Toth 7 11 2 14 9 23 – – 66 pts
9th DEN 8532 Jørgen Schönherr / Markus Koy 13 2 15 22 1 19 – – 72 pts
10th GBR 8471 Ante Razmilovic / Dave Martin 15 10 13 12 7 17 – – 74 pts
Full results available here . . .
