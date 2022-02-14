44CUP Lanzarote – Victory for Igor Lah’s Ceeref

Ultimately Igor Lah’s Ceeref powered by Hrastnik 1860 wasthe winner of the 44CUP Calero Marinas Lanzarote.

But not before Sunday’s stars, Vladimir Prosikhin’s Team Nika (Tactician Francesco Bruni), posting a 2, 2, 1, forced Ceeref (6, 5, 2) to the wire to claim their overall victory.

Three races took place in a moderate easterly that built during the second race into the high teens.

In the first race Pavel Kuznetsov’s Atom Tavatuy (tactition Evgeny Neugodnikov) benefitted from a big right shift and comfortably secured their second win of the event.

Tthere was a scramble for second with Prosikhin’s Team Nika sneaking in ahead of Micheal Hund’s La Pericolosa (Tactition Nic Asher) Pericolasa.

In the second race Nico Poons’ Charisma (Tactition Vasco Vascotto) came good. They rounded the top mark first and then hung on, despite a charging Team Nika that finished a close second.



Going into the final race Ceeref’s lead was just four points over Team Nika, and at the start of race 3 disaster struck when Ceeref were locked out at the pin, gybed and ended up starting very late.

Meanwhile Team Nika played the shifts well up the first beat to lead around the top mark ahead of Valeriya Kovalenko’s ARTTUBE and Atom Tavatuy. Prosikhin’s Team Nika consolidated and went on to take the win comfortably.

Behind them a yacht racing masterclass took place as tactician Adrian Stead, Lah and the Ceeref crew fought back.

By at the top mark they had recovered to eighth, by the leeward gate were sixth and after a stunning second upwind rounded the top mark second, which they held to the finish – enough to secure them 44Cup Calero Marinas victory.

Ultimately the Slovenian team did win here in Lanzarote, but for several tense minutes victory seemed to have fully slipped through their fingers.

2022 44CUP Calero Marinas Lanzarote- Final (after 10 races)

1. CEEREF powered by Hrastnik 1860 – 3 1 5 4 3 2 3 6 5 2 – 34 pts

2. Team Nika – 2 6 7 6 4 4 1 2 2 1 (2) – 37 pts

3. Artemis Racing – 6 5 1 10 1 7 4 4 3 7 – 48 pts

4. Aleph Racing – 5 4 9 1 5 5RDG 5RDG 8 6 3 – 51 pts

5. Atom Tavatuy – 8 7 4 3 8 1 8 1 8 4 – 52 pts

6. Team Aqua – 1 3 6 5 6 5 7 7 4 9 – 53 pts

7. Peninsula Racing – 10 2 3 8 2 6 2 5 7 8 – 54 pts

8. Charisma – 4 9 2 7 10 8 5 9 1 5 – 60 pts

9. La Pericolosa – 9 10 8 2 7 9 11DNS 3 10 6 (4) – 79 pts

10. ArtTube – 7 8 10 9 9 3 6 10 9 10 – 81 pts

