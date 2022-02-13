18 Footer Championship – Andoo are 100th 18ft Skiff Australian Champions

The Andoo team of Seve Jarvin, Matt Stenta and Sam Newton are the 2021-22 100th Australian 18 Footer Champions.

They finished the championship on Sydney Harbour with a 5th and 3rd places in the two final races – the final race counting double points and non-discardable, giving them a six point win.

In overall second place were Smeg of Michael Coxon, Ricky Bridge and Zac Barnabas on 22 points and third Noakesailing of Sean Langman, Ed Powys and Josh Porebski on 33 points.



Final day race winners were . . . Race 6 the Defending champion Tech2 of Jack Macartney and the final race 7 went to Finport Finance of Keagan York.

The 2022 JJ Giltinan Championship will be sailed on Sydney Harbour, from 5 to 13 March.

Australian 18 Footers Championship – Final after 7 races, 1 discard (23 entries)

1st Andoo – Seve Jarvin – – 14 pts

2nd Smeg – Michael Coxon – – 22 pts

3rd Noakesailing – Sean Langman – – 33 pts

4th Tech2 – Jack Macartney – – 37 pts

5th Finport Finance – Keagan York – – 41 pts

6th Lazarus Capital Partners – Marcus Ashley Jones – – 43 pts

7th Rag & Famish Hotel – Harry Price – – 44 pts

8th Yandoo – John Winning Snr – – 56 pts

9th Shaw & Partners Financial Services – Steve Thomas – – 56 pts

10th The Oak Double Bay / 4 Pines – Aron Everett – – 65 pts

Full results available here . . .