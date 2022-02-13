Lanzarote Olympic Regatta – No racing for iQFoilers on day 1

There was not enough wind in Lanzarote this Saturday for the iQFoil Olympic class to race on the first day of the Lanzarote International Regatta.

Racing for the iQFoil, the new foiling board that will debut in Paris 2024, was due to open the event on Saturday but conditions were not favourable for the foilers.

They will now start their event with Slalom for men: two full races for each heat, followed by Slalom for women also two races for each heat from 11:00 hrs Sunday morning.

They will switch to course racing for the iQFoilers whenever conditions, which are expected to be light again, are suitable.

There is a large contingent of iQFoilers in Lanzarote for the event, with up to 14 British team members expected to take part in the male and female categories.

While the boarders were kept ashore Saturday, there was enough breeze at times for the 49ers/FX and ILCA6/7 classes to get out on the water for some training.

In the men’s 49er five British teams are expected to race including Tokyo gold medalist Dylan Fletcher, sailing with Rhos Hawes, following the retirement of Stu Bthell from Olympic sailing.

Also back on the Olympic 49er trail are the British No.2 pair, James Peters and Fynn Sterritt.

In the women’s 49erFX, three British teams are sailing, including Tokyo Olympian Saskia Tidey now sailing with Freya Black.

The two laser fleets have a small number of entries, and no British competitors are listed as entered.

Racing for the Laser and 49er/FX fleets is scheduled to start Wednesday 16 February.

GBR Women iQFoiler Entries:

Alice Read

Emma Wilson

Jennie Roberts

Islay Watson

Emily Hall

Saskia Sills

Catrin Williams

GBR Men iQFoiler Entries:

Samuel Sills

Henry Bloodworth

Matthew Barton

Tom Squires

Finn Hawkins

Andy Brown

James Hatcher

