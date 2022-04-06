Dragon Europeans – Swiss / Dutch battle for lead in San Remo

The Dragon European Championship continues in San Remo with three races now completed.

Switzerland’s Wolf Waschkuhn (1, 11, 5) now leads tied on 17 points with Pieter Heremaa (6, 7, 4) of Holland, with Pedro Anrade of Portugal in third place with 19 points.

Race winners to date:

Race 1 Wolf Waschkuhn SUI

Race 2 Gerad Blanc FRA

Race 3 Klaus Diederichs GBR.

Racing continues in San Remo, Italy to Friday 8 April.

Dragon European Championship – Leaders after 3 races (60 entries)

1st SUI 318 QUICK, Wolf Waschkuhn 1.0 11.0 5.0 – – 17 pts

2nd NED 412 TROIKA PIETER HEEREMA 6.0 7.0 4.0 – – 17 pts

3rd GER 1207 KHALEESI, NICOLA FRIESEN 8.0 9.0 2.0 – – 19 pts

4th POR 89 PETTI PORTUGAL, PEDRO ANDRADE 4.0 5.0 17.0 – – 26 pts

5th FRA 409 TSUICA, GERARD BLANC 13.0 1.0 16.0 – – 30 pts

6th GER 77 DOTTORE, AMORE INGO EHRLICHER 2.0 18.0 13.0 – – 33 pts

7th GBR 819 FEVER, KLAUS DIEDERICHS 7.0 26.0 1.0 – – 34 pts

Full results available here . . .

