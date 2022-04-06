Dutch sanction fourteen Russian superyachts

The news website NOS.nl of the Netherlands Public Broadcasting system, reports that Dutch customs authorities have placed fourteen yachts of Russian ownershp at Dutch yacht builders under supervision.

The Minister for Foreign Affairs has reported to the House of Representatives that twelve yachts under construction, and two yachts under maintenance have been impounded.

A further investigation is ongoing at fifteen shipyards and five traders.

The luxury yachts are not allowed to leave the country because of sanctions against Russia and may not be formally delivered or handed over to the owners.

Moscow is reported to have called the seizure of Russian property abroad as theft, and will try to get the properties released via lawsuits.

