Princess Sofia Regatta – Late start for Day 3

After a considerable delay onshore due to lack of a decent breeze, racing finally got underway for day 3 of the Princess Sofia Regatta in the afternoon.

Things are going slowly . . . updating as available.

The 470 started their Gold/Silver series with Jordi Xammer and Nora Brugman ESP taking a seven point lead after winning both their races. Second are Giacomo Ferrari and Bianca Caruso ITA (4, 6) and third Kevin Peponnet and Aloise Retornaz FRA (2, 3).

Best placed British crew are Vita Heathcote and Ryan Orr (-22, 11) in 9th, with Martin Wrigley and Eilidh McIntyre (DNC, 2) having a very snakes and ladders event in 26th place.

Also split in gold/silver is the men’s Laser.

Jean-Baptiste Bernaz FRA (11, 4) takes the lead, one point ahead of Philipp Buhl GER (-21, 1) with Pavlos Kontides CYP (-20, 9) in third.

Britain’s Mike Beckettt (12, 13) drops back to fourth, with Sam Whaley up into sixth and Elliot Hanson 11th.

The IQ Foil are also in gold/silver fleets.

In the Women’s IQ Foil, Hélène Noesmoen FRA (1,5,1) has a 15 point lead ahead of Britain’s Islay Watson (1,3,1) with

Shachar Reshef ISR now third.

Britain’s Emma Wilson moves to fifth and Saskia Sills is in eighth overall.

IQ Foil Women – After 10 races, 2 discard (101 entries)

1st FRA 57 Hélène NOESMOEN 1 5 1 – – 15 pts

2nd GBR 529 Islay WATSON 1 3 1 – – 30 pts

3rd ISR 351 Shachar RESHEF DNC 7 5 – – 36 pts

4th ESP 12 Pilar LAMADRID TRUEBA 11 3 1 – – 41 pts

5th GBR 7 Emma WILSON 5 1 3 – – 50 pts

Other GBR:

8th GBR 956 Saskia SILLS 7 5 (17 – – 60 pts

ILCA 7 Laser – Gold Series after 6 races, 1 discard (165 entries)

1st FRA 219399 Jean-Baptiste BERNAZ -11 4 – – 12 pts

2nd GER 191131 Philipp BUHL -21 1 – – 13 pts

3rd CYP 212431 Pavlos KONTIDES -20 9 – – 17 pts

4th GBR 210139 Michael BECKETT 12 -13 – – 18 pts

5th CRO 212013 Tonči STIPANOVIC 10 UFD – – 25 pts

Other GBR:

6th GBR 220775 Sam WHALEY 3 5 – – 31 pts

11th GBR 215613 Elliot HANSON -14 14 – – 42 pts

470 Mixed – Gold Series after 6 races, 1 discard (66 entries)

1st ESP 44 Jordi XAMMAR and Nora BRUGMAN 1 1 – – 7 pts

2nd ITA 3 Giacomo FERRARI and Bianca CARUSO 4 6 – – 14 pts

3rd FRA 3 Kevin PEPONNET and Aloise RETORNAZ 2 3 – – 17 pts

4th GER 10 Luise WANSER and Philipp AUTENRIETH 6 -7 – – 19 pts

5th JPN 8 Keiju OKADA and Miho YOSHIOKA 5 4 – – 29 pts

Best GBR

9th GBR 11 Vita HEATHCOTE and Ryan ORR -22 11 – – 34 pts