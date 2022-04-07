Dragon Europeans – Wolf Waschkuhn takes lead

The Dragon European Championship continues in San Remo with four races now completed.

Switzerland’s Wolf Waschkuhn (1, 11, 5, 1) now leads with 18 points with second Pieter Heremaa (6, 7, 4, 3) of Holland on 20 points.

Pedro Anrade of Portugal is in third place with 30 points.

Racing continues for the Virginie Heriot Cup with two races proposed for Thursday in San Remo, Italy.

Race winners to date:

Race 1 Wolf Waschkuhn SUI

Race 2 Gerad Blanc FRA

Race 3 Klaus Diederichs GBR

Race 4 Wolf Waschkuhn SUI

Dragon European Championship – Leaders after 4 races (60 entries)

1st SUI 318 QUICK, Wolf Waschkuhn 1.0 11.0 5.0 1.0 – – 18 pts

2nd NED 412 TROIKA PIETER HEEREMA 6.0 7.0 4.0 3.0 – – 20 pts

3rd POR 89 PETTI PORTUGAL, PEDRO ANDRADE 4.0 5.0 17.0 6.0 – – 30 pts

4th GER 77 DOTTORE, AMORE INGO EHRLICHER 2.0 18.0 13.0 5.0 – – 36 pts

5th JPN 56 YRED PETER GILMOUR 12.0 18.0 6.0 11.0 – – 47 pts

6th AUT DIAVEL III CHRISTOPH SKOLAUT 18.0 16.0 7.0 8.0 – – 49 pts

7th GBR 819 FEVER KLAUS DIEDERICHS 7.0 25.0 1.0 19.0 – – 52 pts

8th GER 1207 KHALEESI NICOLA FRIESEN 8.0 9.0 2.0 35.0 – – 54 pts

Full results available here . . .