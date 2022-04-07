Dragon Europeans – Wolf Waschkuhn takes lead

The Dragon European Championship continues in San Remo with four races now completed.
Switzerland’s Wolf Waschkuhn (1, 11, 5, 1) now leads with 18 points with second Pieter Heremaa (6, 7, 4, 3) of Holland on 20 points.
Pedro Anrade of Portugal is in third place with 30 points.
Racing continues for the Virginie Heriot Cup with two races proposed for Thursday in San Remo, Italy.
Race winners to date:
Race 1 Wolf Waschkuhn SUI
Race 2 Gerad Blanc FRA
Race 3 Klaus Diederichs GBR
Race 4 Wolf Waschkuhn SUI
Dragon European Championship – Leaders after 4 races (60 entries)
1st SUI 318 QUICK, Wolf Waschkuhn 1.0 11.0 5.0 1.0 – – 18 pts
2nd NED 412 TROIKA PIETER HEEREMA 6.0 7.0 4.0 3.0 – – 20 pts
3rd POR 89 PETTI PORTUGAL, PEDRO ANDRADE 4.0 5.0 17.0 6.0 – – 30 pts
4th GER 77 DOTTORE, AMORE INGO EHRLICHER 2.0 18.0 13.0 5.0 – – 36 pts
5th JPN 56 YRED PETER GILMOUR 12.0 18.0 6.0 11.0 – – 47 pts
6th AUT DIAVEL III CHRISTOPH SKOLAUT 18.0 16.0 7.0 8.0 – – 49 pts
7th GBR 819 FEVER KLAUS DIEDERICHS 7.0 25.0 1.0 19.0 – – 52 pts
8th GER 1207 KHALEESI NICOLA FRIESEN 8.0 9.0 2.0 35.0 – – 54 pts