Princess Sofia Regatta – Day 4 as the Medal race places beckon

Day 4 of the Trofeo Princesa Sofia Mallorca regatta, with just one more day of racing before the Medal races on Saturday for the top ten competitors in each fleet.

In the mixed 470 . . . Jordi Xammer and Nora Brugman ESP have an eight point lead ahead of Giacomo Ferrari and Bianca Caruso ITA with third Kevin Peponnet and Aloise Retornaz FRA.

Best placed British crew are Vita Heathcote and Ryan Orr (DNC, 12) in 10th, with Martin Wrigley and Eilidh McIntyre (6, 2) moving rapidly up the leaderboard into 13th place, with two races remaining to make the Medal race.

In the women’s Radial . . . Sarah Douglas CAN won both races to stretch her lead to 20 points ahead of Vasileia Karachaliou GRE, with Britain’s Hannah Snellgrove (3, 5) now in third place.

In the men’s Laser Britain’s Mike Beckettt (-14, 2) takes a two point lead lead of Philipp Buhl GER with Matt Wearn AUS coming into contetion in third place. Pavlos Kontides CYP is now fourth and Sam Whaley fifth.

In the mixed Nacra 17 . . . Britain’s John Gimson and Anna Burnet move into second place behind Ruggero Tita and Caterina Banti ITA who extend with three more race wins to an 18 point lead. Sinem Kurtbay and Akseli Keskinen FIN are now third.

Women’s 49erFX . . . Odile Van Aanholt and Annette Duetz NED have a nine point lead from Martine Grael and Kahena Kunze BRA with Vilma Bobeck and Rebecca Netzler SWE leading a chasing pack with Britain’s Freya Black and Saskia Tidey in sixth place.

In the 49er men, Mikołaj Staniul and Jakub Sztorch POL won two of the four races to take a one point lead ahead of Ian Barrows and Hans Henker USA, with Erwan Fischer and Clément Pequin FRA slipping to third overall. Best placed Brits are Nick Robins and Daniel Budden in 20th.

Britain’s top 49er crews have struggled here in Plama and not made the gold fleet . . . just an early season blip or a changing of the guard !

In the men’s Formula Kite . . . Theo De Ramescourt FRA maintained his winning streak to take a three point lead from Benoit Gomez FRA, with Toni Vodisek SLO now in third place. Britain’s Connor Bainbridge is in fourth with 20 points and Guy Bridge seventh with 34 points.

In the women . . . Lauriane Nolot FRA stretches her lead to 11 points ahead of Britain’s Ellie Aldridge, with Daniela Moroz USA absolutely flying to close to just one point back in third place. Britain’s Katie Dabson is now sixth and Maddy Anderson seventh.

In the Women’s IQ Foil . . . Britain’s Islay Watson takes the lead with a two point advantage over Hélène Noesmoen FRA after 14 races. Pilar Lamadrid ESP is in third, seven points ahead of Emma Wilson. Saskia Sills is in eighth overall.

In the men’s IQ Foil, Britain’s Andrew Brown has a nine point lead advantage over Luuc Van Opzeeland NED with Nicolò Renna ITA in third place, one point ahead of Sam Sills GBR.

Friday is final day of series racing, the top ten will compete in the Medal races on Saturday.

Formula Kite Men – After 12 races, 2 discard (76 entries)

1st FRA 9 Theo DE RAMECOURT -2 1 1 1 1 – – 9 pts

2nd FRA 8 Benoit GOMEZ 1 2 2 2 -3 – – 12 pts

3rd SLO 1 Toni VODISEK -12 -18 7 -14 2 – – 16 pts

4th GBR 3 Connor BAINBRIDGE 3 -4 -10 -5 4 – – 20 pts

5th GER 13 Jannis MAUS -8 3 -4 4 -7 – – 22 pts

6th FRA 38 Nico PARLIER 5 -21 -8 -24 6 – – 31 pts

7th GBR 10 Guy BRIDGE -22 7 6 -13 -17 – – 34 pts

Formula Kite Women – After 12 races, 2 discard (38 entries)

1st FRA 3 Lauriane NOLOT -4 2 2 2 1 – – 14 pts

2nd GBR 8 Ellie ALDRIDGE 3 DNC 3 4 3 – – 25 pts

3rd USA 6 Daniela MOROZ 1 UFD 1 1 2 – – 26 pts

4th FRA 9 Poema NEWLAND 5 6 5 6 4 – – 33 pts

5th FRA 17 Jessie KAMPMAN 2 1 -16 3 10 – – 48 pts

6th GBR 13 Katie DABSON 7 8 4 7 5 – – 58 pts

7th GBR 11 Maddy ANDERSON 10 4 RET DNC -14 – – 59 pts

Nacra 17 Mixed – After 9 races, 1 discard (38 entries)

1st ITA 26 Ruggero TITA and Caterina BANTI 1 1 2 1 – – 10 pts

2nd GBR 21 John GIMSON and Anna BURNET 2 6 1 3 – – 28 pts

3rd FIN 13 Sinem KURTBAY and Akseli KESKINEN 3 5 4 4 – – 30 pts

4th ITA 98 Gianluigi UGOLINI and Maria GIUBILEI 6 3 3 -18 – – 33 pts

5th DEN 31 Natacha PEDERSEN and Mathias BORRESKOV 5 7 -12 5 – – 50 pts

ILCA 6 Radial – Gold series after 8 races, 1 discard (89 entries)

1st CAN 220403 Sarah DOUGLAS 1 1 – – 9 pts

2nd GRE 218913 Vasileia KARACHALIOU 4 4 – – 29 pts

3rd GBR 218716 Hannah SNELLGROVE 3 5 – – 31 pts

4th DEN 207195 Anna MUNCH 18 20 – – 60 pts

5th FRA 212125 Louise CERVERA 22 2 – – 63 pts

ILCA 7 Laser – Gold Series after 8 races, 1 discard (165 entries)

1st GBR 210139 Michael BECKETT -14 2 – – 33 pts

2nd GER 191131 Philipp BUHL 1 -23 – – 35 pts

3rd AUS 199015 Matt WEARN 3 12 – – 48 pts

4th CYP 212431 Pavlos KONTIDES 16 -30 – – 53 pts

5th GBR 220775 Sam WHALEY 13 -35 – – 58 pts

Other GBR:

8th GBR 215613 Elliot HANSON 9 -15 – – 65 pts

470 Mixed – Gold Series after 8 races, 1 discard (66 entries)

1st ESP 44 46 Jordi XAMMAR and Nora BRUGMAN 4 -5 – – 14 pts

2nd ITA 3 56 Giacomo FERRARI and Bianca CARUSO 5 3 – – 22 pts

3rd FRA 3 14 Kevin PEPONNET and Aloise RETORNAZ 3 -7 – – 26 pts

4th GER 10 50 Luise WANSER and Philipp AUTENRIETH -8 4 – – 30 pts

5th GER 13 51 Malte WINKEL and Anastasiya WINKEL 7 6 – – 43 pts

Best GBR:

10th GBR 11 33 Vita HEATHCOTE and Ryan ORR DNC 12 – – 69 pts

13th GBR 1 49 Martin WRIGLEY and Eilidh MCINTYRE 6 2 – – 79 pts

49er Men – Gold series after 9 races, 1 discard (60 Entries)

1st POL 9 Mikołaj STANIUL and Jakub SZTORCH 3 6 1 1 – – 31 pts

2nd USA 84 Ian BARROWS and Hans HENKEN 1 5 3 4 – – 32 pts

3rd FRA 16 Erwan FISCHER and Clément PEQUIN 8 1 13 5 – – 32 pts

4th ESP 74 Diego BOTIN LE CHEVER and Florian TRITTEL PAUL 2 3 4 -9 – – 32 pts

5th USA 43 Andrew MOLLERUS and Ian MACDIARMID 5 2 2 7 – – 35 pts

Best GBR:

20th GBR 140 Nick ROBINS and Daniel BUDDEN – – 87 pts

22nd GBR 284 Chris TAYLOR and James GRUMMETT – – 101 pts

49erFX Women – Gold series after 9 races, 1 discard (56 Entries)

1st NED 1 Odile VAN AANHOLT and Annette DUETZ 1 1 3 14 – – 28 pts

2nd BRA 12 Martine SOFFIATTI GRAEL and Kahena KUNZE 9 15 2 1 – – 37 pts

3rd SWE 77 Vilma BOBECK and Rebecca NETZLER 2 4 1 16 – – 43 pts

4th ITA 10 Jana GERMANI and Giorgia BERTUZZI 6 5 5 2 – – 44 pts

5th BEL 7 Isaura MAENHAUT and Anouk GEURTS 10 2 6 10 – – 45 pts

Best GBR:

6th GBR 24 Freya BLACK and Saskia TIDEY 4 3 13 8 – – 47 pts

13th GBR 230 Megan BRICKWOOD and Stephanie ORTON 13 (16) 9 7 – – 69 pts

IQ Foil Women – After 14 races, 2 discard (74 entries)

1st GBR 529 Islay WATSON BFD 4 1 12 – – 47 pts

2nd FRA 57 Hélène NOESMOEN DNC 3 -27 -18 – – 49 pts

3rd ESP 12 Pilar LAMADRID TRUEBA 1 1 BFD 13 – – 56 pts

4th GBR 7 Emma WILSON 4 -16 3 6 – – 63 pts

5th ISR 2 Daniela PELEG 9 13 6 1 – – 66 pts

6th ISR 351 Shachar RESHEF DNC 5 -29 24 – – 75 pts

7th ISR 7 Maya MORRIS 7 -14 5 -19 – – 81 pts

8th GBR 956 Saskia SILLS 3 10 8 (46) – – 81 pts

IQ Foil Men – Gold series after 14 races, 2 discard (101 entries)

1st GBR 360 Andrew BROWN 1 4 -9 2 – – 22 pts

2nd NED 55 Luuc VAN OPZEELAND 4 1 UFD 1 – – 31 pts

3rd ITA 150 Nicolò RENNA 6 -48 3 15 – – 46 pts

4th GBR 60 Samuel SILLS 3 3 7 3 – – 47 pts

5th BRA 7 Mateus ISAAC 7 6 1 5 – – 66 pts

Other GBR:

10th GBR 19 Finn HAWKINS -19 10 16 4 – – 91 pts

11th GBR 983 Matthew BARTON 13 11 10 -27 – – 97 pts

Full results available here . . .