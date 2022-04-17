505 Euro Cup San Raphael – Victory for Hunger and Jess

Final day of racing for the 505 Euro Cup at Yacht Club de San Raphael, France this Easter weekend.

With a total of five races completed, Wolfgang Hunger and Holger Jess of Germany were winners with nine points from a 2, 2, 3, 2 scoreline after discarding a 24.

In second with 12 points were Mike Holt and Rob Woelful of the USA and third Alexander Holzapfel and Arne Wittemer of Germany with 16 points.

Fourth place went to Philippe Boite and Marin Carnot of France, fifth to Britain’s Mark Upton-Brown and Ian Mitchell, and sixth to the Swiss Cedric Bart and Rene Betschen.

Race winners were:

Race 1 – Alexander Holzapfel and Arne Wittemer of Germany

Race 2 – Philippe Boite and Marin Carnot of France

Race 3 – Gilles and Christian Chapelin of France

Race 4 – Andy Smith and Stewart Mears of Britain

Race 5 – Alexander Holzapfel and Arne Wittemer of Germany.

International 505 Euro Cup – Final after 5 races, 1 discard (33 entries)

1st GER 9241 HUNGER Wolfgang and JESS Holger 2 2 24 3 2 – – 9 pts

2nd USA 9072 HOLT Mike and WOELFEL Rob 4 3 2 5 3 – – 12 pts

3rd GER 9182 HOLZAPFEL Alexander and WITTEMER Arne 1 10 4 18 1 – – 16 pts

4th FRA 9220 BOITE Philippe and CARNOT Marin 7 1 5 19 5 – – 18 pts

5th GBR 9180 UPTON-BROWN Mark and MITCHELL Ian 3 5 8 2 14 – – 18 pts

6th SUI 9096 BART Cedric and BETSCHEN Rene 8 4 7 4 6 – – 21 pts

7th FRA 9147 DE KERGARIOU Herve and JACOT Philippe 9 8 3 6 19 – – 26 pts

8th GER 9198 Stückl Lene and Stückl Lene 5 11 6 9 7 – – 27 pts

9th GBR 9214 SMITH Andy and MEARS Stewart 22 6 19 1 9 – – 35 pts

10th FRA 9081 CHAPELIN Gilles and CHAPELIN Christian 18 16 1 8 13 – – 38 pts

11th GBR 9238 PINNELL Ian and ALEX Davies 6 14 13 14 8 – – 41 pts

Other GBR:

19th GBR 9093 Alex Barry and Harry Briddon – – 68 pts

The 505 Euro Cup is a four-event series that takes place across France, Italy, Germany and, this year for the first time, Spain. There is a winner determined at each event as well as an overall series winner based on cumulative scores from three of the four regattas.

2022 505 Euro Cup Calendar:

San Raphael, France – – 15, 16 and 17 April

Riva del Garda, Italy – – 3, 4,5 June

Warnemunde, Germany – – 2, 3, 4, July

Palamos, Spain – – 13,14, 15, 16 October