Lack of wind dominated day 1 of Euromarina Optimist event

Lack of wind dominated the opening day of the Euromarina Optimist Torrevieja.

The first day of the Euromarina Optimist Torrevieja was marked by a lack of wind which affected the competition and limited the event to a single completed race.

The wind failed to appear and did not arrive until after 3:00 pm, leaving the 417 sailors waiting on the water for more than three hours before racing could begin.

Despite these challenging conditions, local sailor Izan Rogel (RCN Torrevieja), Basque sailor Nicolás Bastard (RCMA-RSC), French sailor Charles Ganivet, and Turkish sailor Metehan Asar won their respective groups.

There are 14 GBR entries. Best placed is Evan Hannaby U13 with 96 pts.

With their sights set on the second day, Friday 30th January, the committee expect conditions to allow for three races to be completed, thus fulfilling the four required to determine the gold group and the rest of the categories, before moving on to the final series.

Euromarina Optimist Torrevieja – After race 1 flights (419 entries)

1st ESP 3488 Izan ROGEL PARRA u16M – – 1 pts

1st ESP 3533 Nicolás BASTARD TABOADA u16M – – 1 pts

1st FRA 3075 Charles GANIVET u16M – – 1 pts

1st TUR 113 Metehan ASAR u16M – – 1 pts

5th ESP 339 Daniel CAPA u16M – – 2 pts

5th ESP 3631 Bestard Mas Maria De Lluc u16W – – 2 pts

5th NED 3471 Nicholas KOEKKOEK u16M – – 2 pts

5th UKR 313 Ahnieshka MADONICH u16W – – 2 pts

9th ESP 3575 Alonso Blanco Leo u16M – – 3 pts

9th ESP 3583 Oosterhaven Stijn u16M – – 3 pts

9th FRA 3209 Lilou BACKES u16W – – 3 pts

9th POR 2 Guilherme MAGALHÃES COSTA u16M – – 3 pts

