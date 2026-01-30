F18 World Championship 2026 – Burvill and Puttman dominate opening races

Brett Burvill and MaxPuttman of Australia dominated the opening races with a 1, 1, 2 scoreline giving them a ten point lead after three races.
Second are Gonzalez Smith Cruz and Stephan Dekker AUS on 14 pts, third Gavin Colby and Kai Colman AUS with 15 pts.
Britain’s Simon Northrop and Caleb Cooper are 16th with an 11, 15, 30, score.
F18 World Championship 2026 – Leaders after 3 races (75 entries)
1st AUS Brett Burvill and Max Puttman 1 1 2 – – 4 pts
2nd AUS Gonzalez Smith Cruz and Stephan Dekker 8 3 3 – – 14 pts
3rd AUS Gavin Colby and Kai Colman 3 4 8 – – 15 pts
4th AUS Brin Liddell and Jake Liddell 4 6 7 – – 17 pts
5th AUS Darren Bundock and Glen Ashby 2 5 11 – – 18 pts
6th AUS Matt Homan and Kris Bilston 18 2 1 – – 21 pts
7th AUS Mick Guinea and Brendon Torpelund 14 9 6 – – 29 pts
8th USA Lars Guck and Olin Guck 6 14 9 – – 29 pts
9th USA Charles Froeb and Pablo Valker 13 7 10 – – 30 pts
10th AUS Steven Brewin and Adam Beattie 22 11 4 – – 37 pts
11th NED Hans Van Dam and Marius Van Dam 5 22 13 – – 40 pts
12th AUS James Fraser and James Oakden 7 21 17 – – 45 pts
13th AUS Peterson Shane and Finley Symonds 17 12 20 – – 49 pts
14th AUS Andreas Rehberger and Steve Wilson 16 19 14 – – 49 pts
15th AUS Jai Tooley and Jamie Leitner 24 17 12 – – 53 pts
16th GBR Simon Northrop and Caleb Cooper 11 15 30 – – 56 pts
17th AUS Beau White and Archie Gargett 27 16 15 – – 58 pts
18th USA Joshua Bartoszuk and Jake Demos 10 10 48 – – 68 pts
19th AUS Pete Skewes and Bailey Skewes 41 24 5 – – 70 pts
20th AUS Dale Mitchell and Jesse Frisch 32 23 16 – – 71 pts