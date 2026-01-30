F18 World Championship 2026 – Burvill and Puttman dominate opening races

Brett Burvill and MaxPuttman of Australia dominated the opening races with a 1, 1, 2 scoreline giving them a ten point lead after three races.

Second are Gonzalez Smith Cruz and Stephan Dekker AUS on 14 pts, third Gavin Colby and Kai Colman AUS with 15 pts.

Britain’s Simon Northrop and Caleb Cooper are 16th with an 11, 15, 30, score.

F18 World Championship 2026 – Leaders after 3 races (75 entries)

1st AUS Brett Burvill and Max Puttman 1 1 2 – – 4 pts

2nd AUS Gonzalez Smith Cruz and Stephan Dekker 8 3 3 – – 14 pts

3rd AUS Gavin Colby and Kai Colman 3 4 8 – – 15 pts

4th AUS Brin Liddell and Jake Liddell 4 6 7 – – 17 pts

5th AUS Darren Bundock and Glen Ashby 2 5 11 – – 18 pts

6th AUS Matt Homan and Kris Bilston 18 2 1 – – 21 pts

7th AUS Mick Guinea and Brendon Torpelund 14 9 6 – – 29 pts

8th USA Lars Guck and Olin Guck 6 14 9 – – 29 pts

9th USA Charles Froeb and Pablo Valker 13 7 10 – – 30 pts

10th AUS Steven Brewin and Adam Beattie 22 11 4 – – 37 pts

11th NED Hans Van Dam and Marius Van Dam 5 22 13 – – 40 pts

12th AUS James Fraser and James Oakden 7 21 17 – – 45 pts

13th AUS Peterson Shane and Finley Symonds 17 12 20 – – 49 pts

14th AUS Andreas Rehberger and Steve Wilson 16 19 14 – – 49 pts

15th AUS Jai Tooley and Jamie Leitner 24 17 12 – – 53 pts

16th GBR Simon Northrop and Caleb Cooper 11 15 30 – – 56 pts

17th AUS Beau White and Archie Gargett 27 16 15 – – 58 pts

18th USA Joshua Bartoszuk and Jake Demos 10 10 48 – – 68 pts

19th AUS Pete Skewes and Bailey Skewes 41 24 5 – – 70 pts

20th AUS Dale Mitchell and Jesse Frisch 32 23 16 – – 71 pts

Full results available here . . .