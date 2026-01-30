America’s Cup – Iain Jensen joins Emirates Team New Zealand

Iain ‘Goobs’ Jensen has joined the America’s Cup team Emirates Team New Zealand.

Aussie Iain Jensen – 49er Olympic gold/silver medalist – was a member of the 2025 Rolex SailGP Championship winning team, Emirates GBR. He left to join Tom Slingsby at BONDS Flying Roos as Wing Trimmer for the 2026 season.

Jensen joins the growing number of SailGP and AC38 sailors juggling involvement in both of the major top-level circuit events over 2026/27. A product of the rapid expansion of new SailGP teams and the proposed morphing of the America’s Cup into a regular circuit format.



