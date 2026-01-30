Day 2 of Euromarina Optimist Torrevieja event

Second day of racing for the Euromarina Optimist Torrevieja saw flight winners: Nicolás Bastard, Miguel Echavarri and Nikole Victoria Douglas of Spain, and Briggs Kossmann of the USA.

Overall Nicolás Bastard, who has won both his races, leads by five points from Nicholas Koekkoek NED and Alonso Blanco ESP who are tied on 7 pts.

There are 14 GBR entries. Best placed are Charlie Holland U16M (5, 23) in 38th with 28 pts, and Laslzlo Drummond U16M (7, 32) in 55th.

Euromarina Optimist Torrevieja – After race 2 flights (419 entries)

1st ESP 3533 Nicolás BASTARD u16M – – 1 1 – – 2 pts

2nd NED 3471 Nicholas KOEKKOEK u16M – – 2 5 – – 7 pts

3rd ESP 3575 Alonso BLANCO u16M – – 3 4 – – 7 pts

4th ESP 339 Daniel CAPA u16M – – 2 7 – – 9 pts

5th ESP 7 María PEÑALVER u16W – – 4 6 – – 10 pts

6th ESP 3488 Izan ROGEL PARRA u16M – – 1 10 – – 11 pts

7th ESP 3631 Maria De Lluc BESTARD u16W – – 2 9 – – 11 pts

8th ESP 3626 Miguel ECHÁVARRI u16M – – 13 1 – – 14 pts

9th USA 23732 Jaiden STRICKON u16M – – 12 2 – – 14 pts

10th TUR 1776 Eren Kaan ERENDEMIR u16M – – 9 5 – – 14 pts

