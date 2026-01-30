World Sailing Test Event Fortaleza, Brazil – Final Day and 1, 2, for Britain

Final of the World Sailing Test Event in Fortaleza, Brazil, for the 2027 World Sailing Championships.

Britain’s Matilda Nicholls won the women ILCA 6, Hannah Snellgrove GBR in second.

Gustavo Canovas Kiessling BRA won the men ILCA 7.

Maximilian Maeder SGP took two wins in the Medal series to win the men’s Kite.

China’s Li Wan won the women Kite ahead of Maria Catalina Turienzo ARG.

Women Dinghy ILCA 6 – Final Leaders – 10 entries

1st GBR Matilda NICHOLLS – – 18 pts

2nd GBR Hannah SNELLGROVE – – 30 pts

3rd CAN Clara GRAVELY – – 36 pts

Men Dinghy ILCA 7 – Final Leaders 6 entries

1st BRA Gustavo CANOVAS KIESSLING – – 17 pts

2nd BRA Antonio CAVALCANTI ROSA – – 30 pts

3rd Pedro MADUREIRA – – 36 pts

No GBR

Men Formula Kite – Final Leaders 18 entries

1st SGP Maximilian Maeder

2nd SUI Gian Andrea STRAGIOTTI

3rd BRA Bruno LOBO

GBR

10th GBR Sam DICKINSON

Women Formula Kite – 7 entries 11 races

1st CHN WAN Li

2nd ARG Maria Catalina Turienzo

3rd FRA Lauriane NOLOT

No GBR

Men iQFOiL Windsurf – Final

1st AIN Egor ZHILIN – – 2 pts

No GBR

Women iQFOiL Windsurf – Final

1st AIN Taisia STOPCHENKO

No GBR

Full results available here . . .