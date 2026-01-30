World Sailing Test Event Fortaleza, Brazil – Final Day and 1, 2, for Britain

Final of the World Sailing Test Event in Fortaleza, Brazil, for the 2027 World Sailing Championships.
Britain’s Matilda Nicholls won the women ILCA 6, Hannah Snellgrove GBR in second.
Gustavo Canovas Kiessling BRA won the men ILCA 7.
Maximilian Maeder SGP took two wins in the Medal series to win the men’s Kite.
China’s Li Wan won the women Kite ahead of Maria Catalina Turienzo ARG.
Women Dinghy ILCA 6 – Final Leaders – 10 entries
1st GBR Matilda NICHOLLS – – 18 pts
2nd GBR Hannah SNELLGROVE – – 30 pts
3rd CAN Clara GRAVELY – – 36 pts
Men Dinghy ILCA 7 – Final Leaders 6 entries
1st BRA Gustavo CANOVAS KIESSLING – – 17 pts
2nd BRA Antonio CAVALCANTI ROSA – – 30 pts
3rd Pedro MADUREIRA – – 36 pts
No GBR
Men Formula Kite – Final Leaders 18 entries
1st SGP Maximilian Maeder
2nd SUI Gian Andrea STRAGIOTTI
3rd BRA Bruno LOBO
GBR
10th GBR Sam DICKINSON
Women Formula Kite – 7 entries 11 races
1st CHN WAN Li
2nd ARG Maria Catalina Turienzo
3rd FRA Lauriane NOLOT
No GBR
Men iQFOiL Windsurf – Final
1st AIN Egor ZHILIN – – 2 pts
No GBR
Women iQFOiL Windsurf – Final
1st AIN Taisia STOPCHENKO
No GBR