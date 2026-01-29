F18 World Championship 2026 – Day 1 at Jervoise Bay

First day of racing for the F18 multihull 2026 World Championship at Jervoise Bay SC, Australia.

Matt Homan and Kris Bilston of Australia won the Practice race of the championship from a 51 strong international fleet.

Second were Lars Guck and Olin Guck of the USA and third Peterson Shane and Finley Symonds AUS.

A number of top crews posted DNF/UFD . . . including the Liddell brothers who earlier won the National Championship pre worlds, Steven Brewin and Adam Beattie, and Darren Bundock and Glen Ashby.

First race proper of the championship is scheduled for Friday 30 January.

F18 World Championship 2026 – Practice Race (51 entries)

1st AUS Matt Homan and Kris Bilston

2nd USA Lars Guck and Olin Guck

3rd AUS Peterson Shane and Finley Symonds

4th NED Hans Van Dam and Marius Van Dam

5th AUS Beau White and Archie Gargett

6th USA Charles Froeb and Pablo Valker

7th AUS Jai Tooley and Jamie Leitner

8th AUS James Fraser and James Oakden

9th SWE Peter Busck and Oscar Wersall

10th THA Florent Herson and Alexander Frefel

Full results available here . . .