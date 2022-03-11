Bacardi Cup Invitational – Day 1 for J/70, Melges 24, VX One, Viper 640 and 69F classes

The 2022 Bacardi Cup Invitational Regatta opens for J/70, Melges 24, VX One, Viper 640 and 69F classes

Day 1 leaders for the J/70 class are are Britain’s Paul Ward and his team of Charlie Cumbley, Elliot Willis and Matt Howard on ‘Eat Sleep J Repeat’.

Five more keelboat classes joined the Star class on Biscayne Bay, where three races of around fifty-five minutes were completed in 13-18 knots of breeze and superb planning conditions.



Ward leads with a 1, 3, 2, scoreline on six points, eight points ahead of Mexico’s Ignacio Perez, Santiago Perez, Juan Ignacio Perez and Moritz Spitzaue.

In third plce is Bobby Julien of the USA with 19 points and fourth is another British crew, that of Charles Thompson, Craig Burlton, Ben Saxton and Chris Grube with a 4, 9, 7 scoreline and with 20 points.

2022 Bacardi Cup Regatta – J/70 Leaders after 3 races (39 entries)

1st GBR 1127 Paul Ward 1 3 2 – – 6 pts

2nd MEX 1323 Ignacio Perez 5 1 8 – – 14 pts

3rd USA 639 Bobby Julien 11 7 1 – – 19 pts

4th GBR 1123 Charles Thompson 4 9 7 – – 20 pts

5th CAY 1310 Peter Cunningham 8 10 3 – – 21 pts

6th USA 96 Brian Keane 9 5 10 – – 24 pts

7th USA 84 Daniel Goldberg 3 4 19 – – 26 pts

8th USA 1513 Travis Odenbach 6 8 15 – – 29 pts

9th USA 1150 Ed Lebens 2 2 26 – – 30 pts

10th BRA 1267 Marcos Soares 7 12 12 – – 31 pts

In the Melges 24 class, three back-to-back 2nd places finishes put the USA’s Brian Porter with RJ Porter, Bri Porter and Matt Woodworth in front with a six point advantage.

They lead from Drew Freides, who won the second race, sailing with Charlie Smythe, Morgan Reeser, Federico Michetti and Lara Poljsak. In third place, a further point back is Harry Melges IV, and fourth Travis Weisleder winner of the third race.

Bora Gulari (USA) with his team on ‘Powered by Moms’, won the opening race and followed it with a fourth place, but then Gulari was over the line for the start of race 3, and finished the day in tenth place.

British team, Black Seal of Richard Thompson, Sara Zuppin, Stefano Checchin, Nigel Young and Mike Jones (19, 18, 11) are in 17th place.

2022 Bacardi Cup Regatta – Melges 24 Leaders after 3 races (26 entries)

1st USA 849 Brian Porter 2 2 2 – – 6 pts

2nd USA 865 Drew Freides 5 1 6 – – 12 pts

3rd USA 866 Harry Melges IV 7 3 3 – – 13 pts

4th USA 858 Travis Weisleder 4 13 1 – – 18 pts

5th USA 851 Bruce Ayres 6 10 4 – – 20 pts

6th USA 829 Peter Duncan 11 7 5 – – 23 pts

7th USA 801 Sandra askew 8 8 10 – – 26 pts

8th USA 825 Michael Goldfarb 14 6 7 – – 27 pts

9th NOR 732 Jan Frederik Dyvi 9 12 9 – – 30 pts

10th USA 820 Bora Gulari 1 4 27/UFD – – 32 pts

Leader in the VX One event is ‘Tudo Bem’ of Michelle, Austin Powers and Monica Morgan, with eight points.

Second are Kaitlyn and Mark Liebel and Jordan Wiggins who won the opener, following up with a 6, 2, on nine points.

In third place are Kevin Northrop, Max Albert and Andrew Brennan with 11 points.

2022 Bacardi Cup Regatta – VX One Leaders after 3 races (25 entries)

1st USA 296 Michelle / 6 1 1 – – 8 pts

2nd USA 313 Kaitlyn Liebel 1 6 2 – – 9 pts

3rd USA 306 Kevin Northrop 3 4 4 – – 11 pts

4th ISV 286 Tim Pitts 2 5 6 – – 13 pts

5th USA 275 Jim Ward 5 2 7 – – 14 pts

6th USA 269 Nick Cleary 11 3 5 – – 19 pts

7th USA 167 Philip Lotz 7 9 9 – – 25 pts

8th USA 205 Jerry Callahan 10 15 3 – – 28 pts

9th USA 175 Sarah P Alexander 15 7 8 – – 30 pts

10th USA 216 Jake Thomas 8 11 12 – – 31 pts

In the Viper 640 fleet, Caterpillar’ helmed by Peter Ill with Stephen Sparkman and Maxwell Plarr leads with ten points.

In second place is Mary Ewenson with Mark Zagol, Jane Moore and Max Vinocur on 12 points, and third are Cam Farrah, Cliff Farrah and Eric Heilshorn with 13 points.

2022 Bacardi Cup Regatta – Viper 640 Leaders after 3 races (15 entries)

1st USA 277 Peter Ill 1 4 5 – – 10 pts

2nd USA 297 Mary Ewenson 3 1 8 – – 12 pts

3rd USA 246 Cam Farrah 2 8 3 – – 13 pts

4th CAN 294 Van Sheppard 5 7 2 – – 14 pts

5th USA 296 Anthony O Leary 6 2 7 – – 15 pts

The fully-foiling 69F three-person monohull made a spectacular debut at BCIR, flying at speeds of up 28 knots.

Six races down and with four wins, the ‘Miami Yacht Club’ Team puts them in pole, with Brian Higgins driving, crewed by Pietro de Luca and Nicolas Aragones.

2022 Bacardi Cup Regatta – 69F Leaders after 3 races (3 entries)

1st USA 01 Persico Team 2 1 3 2 2 1 – – 11 pts

2nd USA TBD Pearl Lattanzi / JP Lattanzi / Gavin Ball 1 2 2 1 3 3 – – 12 pts

3rd 0 CJ Perez / Lukas Hesse / Jann Schüpbach 3 3 1 4/OCS 1 2 – – 14 pts

Full Bacardi Regatta results available here . . .

