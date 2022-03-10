Bacardi Cup Race 4 – Jennings and Trouche add 2nd win

Mateusz Kusznierewicz and Bruno Prada came under more pressure on day 4 of the Bacardi Cup

Jack Jennings (USA) and Pedro Trouche (BRA) added their second win, finishing ahead of Italy’s Diego Negri and Sergio Lambertenghi, with Marin Misura and Tonko Barac of Croatia in third place.

Overall leaders Mateusz Kusznierewicz and Bruno Prada finished in sixth place and were able to discard that result to retain the lead with four points.

In second overall are Eric Doyle and Payson Infelise with eight points and in third place are Negri and Lambertenghi on ten points.

Jennings and Trouche counting a 9, 1, 1, move into fourth place with 11 points and Ireland’s Peter and Robert O’Leary are fifth with 14 points.



Britain’s Ed Wright and Italy’s Alberto Ambrosini, sailing AUS 8320, finished 11th and are tenth overall with 29 points.

Ante Razmilovic and Dave Martin (GBR 8443) are in 22nd overall.

2022 Bacardi Cup Invitational Regatta – Leaders after 4 races, 1 discard (58 entries)

1st POL 8548 Mateusz Kusznierewicz / Bruno Prada 1 1 2 6 – – 4 pts

2nd USA 8423 Eric Doyle / Payson Infelise 3 2 3 4 – – 8 pts

3rd ITA 8567 Diego Negri / Sergio Lambertenghi 4 4 4 2 – – 10 pts

4th USA 8464 Jack Jennings / Pedro Trouche 13 9 1 1 – – 11 pts

5th IRL 8465 Peter O’Leary / Robert O’Leary 2 3 9 10 – – 14 pts

6th USA 8466 Paul Cayard / Frithjof Kleen 10 6 6 5 – – 17 pts

7th NOR 8543 Eivind Melleby / Joshua Revkin 6 7 5 7 – – 18 pts

8th USA 8509 Augie Diaz / Christian Nehammer 12 5 10 59/DNS – – 27 pts

9th CRO 8531 Marin Misura / Tonko Barac 11 33 14 3 – – 28 pts

10th AUS 8320 Ed Wright / Alberto Ambrosini 18 11 7 11 – – 29 pts

11th DEN 8532 Jørgen Schönherr / Markus Koy 15 59/DNC 8 9 – – 32 pts

12th USA 8459 Erik Lidecis / Greg Smith 7 15 13 16 – – 35 pts

13th USA 8573 Peter Vessella / Phil Trinter 8 18 12 15 – – 35 pts

14th USA 8448 John MacCausland / Rodrigo Meireles 5 28 15 18 – – 38 pts

15th CRO 8540 Tonci Stipanovic / Tudor Bilic 9 19 17 13 – – 39 pts

16th SUI 8575 Piet Eckert / Frederico Melo 14 24 11 17 – – 42 pts

17th USA 8528 George Szabo / Guy Avellon 22 23 16 8 – – 46 pts

18th USA 8440 Jim Buckingham / Phil Toth 25 8 18 20 – – 46 pts

19th USA 8570 Doug Smith / Stuart Macintosh 19 10 23 27 – – 52 pts

20th USA 8504 Scott Barnard / Brian Terhaar 23 13 22 25 – – 58 pts

Full Star results available here . . .